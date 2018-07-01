

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), right, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, (R-Alaska), left, take part in a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 15. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Who said it?

1. “God help these old men if they tick off these suburban women who never thought their reproductive rights were at risk.”

2. “A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have.”

3. “The president should not be permitted to appoint a justice who will decide whether or not he complies with a subpoena to testify before a grand jury or pardons himself.”

4. “Let’s get through the election. We’ve just four months away. That’s not a long time.”

5. “Some people on the list I can’t support because they have shown disrespect for vital principle of stare decisis,” Collins said. “I’m not going to go into which ones those are but there are people on that list whom I could not vote for.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here