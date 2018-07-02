

Young activists demonstrate at the Supreme Court in Washington on June 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Nominating Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court just got more complicated. “Kavanaugh’s position that presidents should be free of such legal inquiries until after they leave office puts him on the record regarding a topic of intense interest to Trump — and could be a central focus of his confirmation hearing if Kavanaugh were nominated to succeed [Justice Anthony M.] Kennedy, legal experts said.”

A court strikes down Medicaid work requirements. “A federal judge has blocked Kentucky from instituting the first-ever Medicaid work requirements, potentially dealing a major blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to scale back the health care program for the poor. … The ruling carries broad implications for Republicans across the country hoping to trim enrollment in Medicaid, which now covers more than 70 million Americans.”

In courting President Trump’s failure, he’s destroyed his own credibility. “Kudlow Falsely Claims Deficit Is ‘Coming Down Rapidly.’ ”

Kennedy’s retirement from the court is about more than the Supreme Court. “The retirement of Anthony Kennedy is an obituary for conservatism in America. Kennedy’s pragmatic libertarianism — his belief in limited government, pluralism, moderation, and social cohesion — didn’t fit into either of our two political tribes’ worldview.”

The court of public opinion is unhinged these days. “For journalists, being hated is part of the job. People will hate things you write, and they’ll tell you. They’ll hate the media in general, and they’ll let you know. They may hate you for your race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation; thanks to the visibility that comes with the job, you’ll hear about that, too. In the age of email and social media, it seems like more than ever, hateful messages are the cost of doing business, in the news business.”

The battle over the Supreme Court will intensify the midterm campaign even further. “The coming Supreme Court decision is an example. If Republicans succeed in confirming a new justice before the election, how will that affect Democrats? Will they be angry and more energized to flip control of the House and Senate or disappointed in their leaders and more complacent about turning out to vote? Or will the fight over the nomination remind Republicans that, whatever their feelings about Trump’s style, his presidency is producing some results about which they care passionately.” Fear, for better or worse, is usually a bigger motivation.

If he becomes the median, the court will have shifted significantly. “If President Trump now nominates someone ideologically similar to Justice Gorsuch, the new median Justice will hail from the Court’s existing ranks. Clearly, none of the four Justices appointed by Democrats will be the new median. Of the conservative bloc, Chief Justice Roberts is the obvious median.”