UP: Protesters against family-separation policies
DOWN: Chances a conservative Supreme Court will restrain President Trump’s detention of immigrant families
UP: Importance of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s replacement
DOWN: Resoluteness of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
UP: Job losses from Trump tariffs
DOWN: U.S. relationship with European Union
UP: Risk of more Trump concessions at summit with Vladimir Putin
DOWN: Security of Baltic states
UP: African American vote in Georgia
DOWN: Republicans’ grip on Georgia
UP: Women Democratic candidates
DOWN: Republicans in blue states
UP: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
DOWN: Out-of-touch white male incumbents
UP: North Korea’s nuclear program
DOWN: Trump’s declaration that North Korea’s nuclear program is no threat
UP: Likelihood of Chief of Staff John F. Kelly’s departure
DOWN: Any difference Kelly made as chief of staff
UP: Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s willingness to spare a president from investigations
DOWN: Acceptability of any nominee willing to spare a president from investigations