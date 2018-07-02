

President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. (Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via AP)

UP: Protesters against family-separation policies

DOWN: Chances a conservative Supreme Court will restrain President Trump’s detention of immigrant families

UP: Importance of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s replacement

DOWN: Resoluteness of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

UP: Job losses from Trump tariffs

DOWN: U.S. relationship with European Union

UP: Risk of more Trump concessions at summit with Vladimir Putin

DOWN: Security of Baltic states

UP: African American vote in Georgia

DOWN: Republicans’ grip on Georgia

UP: Women Democratic candidates

DOWN: Republicans in blue states

UP: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

DOWN: Out-of-touch white male incumbents

UP: North Korea’s nuclear program

DOWN: Trump’s declaration that North Korea’s nuclear program is no threat

UP: Likelihood of Chief of Staff John F. Kelly’s departure

DOWN: Any difference Kelly made as chief of staff

UP: Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s willingness to spare a president from investigations

DOWN: Acceptability of any nominee willing to spare a president from investigations