

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York City. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has to explain the world to President Trump. “Recognizing Crimea as part of Russia would undermine the rules-based international order that was created with U.S. leadership and has caused democracy to thrive around the world and made America a safer home for our citizens.”

Why in the world do gun sales soar after mass shootings such as the one in Newtown, Conn., in 2012? Former FBI director James B. Comey explains,”The reason gun sales spiked to incredible rates after that is the NRA turned around in the wake of that and said: ‘They’re coming for your guns.’ They sold fear to the American people. Their constant argument is: ‘It’s a slippery slope. If we restrict a particular kind of weapon or raise the age of purchase, it means the end of gun ownership in the US.’ And that argument is a lie.” Wow.

Matthew Dowd wonders in what political world is this a bad thing: “Conor Lamb won a district in Pittsburgh on a message of healthcare for all, gun reform and support of Roe v. Wade. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won in district in the Bronx on a message of healthcare for all, gun reform, and support of Roe v. Wade. So explain to me the problem…”

Loyalty counts for nothing in their world so they can’t very well complain. ” Cohen is learning the lesson that Trump confidants since at least Roy Cohn have all eventually learned: Trump demands loyalty, but he does not offer it in return. It doesn’t matter how many professions of bullet-taking one offers; the president will cut anyone off if it’s useful to him. As Trump demonstrates his haste to throw over old pals, old pals are reciprocating.” Karma, man.

In Trump’s world, billions of losses in the market don’t mean he’s wrong. “Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross claimed Monday morning that even a stock-market crash wouldn’t change Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies. Ross told CNBC on Monday there’s no level of downside in the markets that would change the way Trump approaches trade.” Gulp.

Trump’s policies are a disaster for his party in the real world.“Trump may enjoy campaigning on immigration, but it’s far from what Republican leaders want to highlight as they battle to keep their majorities this fall. GOP lawmakers have repeatedly shown an inability to unite behind any sort of immigration plan, and Trump has failed to lead on the matter as well — creating a constant whiplash as he changes his positions from day to day.”

Real-world problems: “A report this year by a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that three-quarters of women who have abortions are poor or low-income, and 61 percent are women of color. Such women bear the brunt of state laws that restrict abortion, including those requiring multiple appointments or waiting periods or that limit which providers can perform abortions. Such hurdles and delays could eventually threaten the consistently high level of safety in abortion procedures, experts said.”