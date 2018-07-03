

Demonstrators gather at Freedom Plaza before marching to the Department of Justice and the Hart Senate office building in Washington to protest the separation of families, the imprisonment of children, and the criminalization of undocumented immigrants. (Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post)

A new conservative group pushing back against the scourge of President Trump’s xenophobia is out with its first ad. The Becoming American Initiative is headed by Linda Chavez, who served in the Reagan administration and is well known and regarded in conservative circles. Its website explains: “The modern day misconception is that conservatives do not care about immigrants or immigration reform. We exist to counter that narrative and provide the conservative case for immigration and DACA reform. We are a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. One of the best ways to counter illegal immigration is through legal immigration reform.” It continues: “The Becoming American Initiative will fight to influence political leaders and change public opinion about the important role immigrants hold on society.” (The Becoming American Initiative is a 501(c)4 organization, which can engage in political activity.)

Appropriately for the July 4 holiday, its first ad features Ronald Reagan:

Sarah Longwell, one of the group’s founders, tells me the ad airs Tuesday and Wednesday, July 4, on Fox News and MSNBC.

Unfortunately, the Republican Party today would reject Reagan and his hopeful, welcoming message. President Trump rejects facts showing immigrants do not “steal” jobs for immigrants and commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans. The GOP refuses to provide a solution for “dreamers.” It creates an artificial crisis via zero tolerance and then launches among the cruelest, most cynical exercises in recent memory — child separation and then indefinite family internment.

The Republicans behind the Becoming American Initiative point to scores of Republican officeholders who still support immigration. However, the majority of the party is following Trump down his anti-immigrant rabbit hole, while politicians who should know better (e.g. Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan) stand idly by. It would be nice to think the GOP is still redeemable, but if not, then those who want to preserve America as a country of immigrants will have to vote against Republicans. It’s not until the anti-immigrant Republican Party is roundly defeated that anything resembling the party of Reagan can return.

