

Brett Kavanaugh in Washington. President Trump’s list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on the White House website in November 2017 includes Kavanaugh. (Dennis Cook/Associated Press)

It is not unreasonable due to special prosecutor’s investigation — which has snagged five plea deals and 20 indictments — to ask a nominee to the Supreme Court to recuse himself from issues stemming from that investigation so as to insulate the court from real and perceived conflicts of interest. That is especially true when one of the possible nominees, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has already gone on record as favoring substantial protection for the president from investigations. It is even more necessary when an outside group or individuals has played an unprecedented role in narrowing down the list of candidates. (For one thing, do any of those who participated in the process have any business, or do their firms have any business, in these judges’ courtrooms?)

President Barack Obama’s former White House ethics counsel Bob Bauer argues:

However Judge Kavanaugh approaches his testimony, it is still fair to ask if the positions he has clearly stated so far weigh in favor of recusal. The president is well aware of Kavanaugh’s views and would have every motivation to nominate him at least in part for these reasons. After all, these are issues on which the president has regularly and passionately opined, and the resolution of which his presidency may well hinge. As a matter of appearance, Kavanaugh’s participation in these rulings would raise serious questions. As a matter of substance, it will be challenging for an Associate Justice Kavanaugh to argue persuasively that, even with the best of intentions, he can achieve full impartiality in cases that subject him to pressure from two, converging directions: the issues of presidential immunities are ones on which he holds generally strong views, and he will be deciding them with potentially dire consequences for the president who nominated him[.] The judgment he rendered years ago about the problems facing the independent and special counsel will come back to haunt him: no Justice appointed under these circumstances “will have the necessary credibility to avoid the inevitable charges that he is politically motivated.” For these reasons, some might argue that, because Judge Kavanaugh faces the requirement or demand for recusal in these cases, his nomination would be unwise. It is not in the nation’s interest to have these questions trailing a justice confirmed to the bench in the middle of the Russia investigation. It is impossible to foresee a good outcome. A failure to recuse himself could seriously damage the Court.

Beyond Kavanaugh, however, this Supreme Court nomination is unique not only because Trump gets to pick a judge who will decide issues affecting him personally (e.g. a subpoena to testify, self-pardon) but also because he chose to delegate huge responsibility and influence to outside conservative legal advocates who were searching for specific outcomes from potential nominees.

Bauer advises: “Any expectation the president expresses, including in his fevered tweeting practices, about how justices should address these questions would raise the question. The structure and substance of any questionnaire the White House uses to probe the nominee’s views, or prepare for the confirmation process, are relevant to the recusal question.” He adds, “And each and every exchange or document reflecting these issues and concerns should be a matter of public record. Congress should expect a complete accounting from the nominee.” That however has to extend to Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society and other outsiders who vetted, approved or disapproved of any candidates. And this is a really big problem given that a $1 million donation to the inauguration committee may have been traced back to Leo. (Is that the going rate for a swing justices?)

We need a whole lot more information under these peculiar circumstances before any judge from the approved list can be considered. Leo and anyone outside the White House who participated in the vetting process must disclose any and all contributions to Trump or Trump’s inauguration. We also need to know:

The details of any and all conversations, interviews, questionnaires, reports, analysis, notes and other materials prepared relating to a nominee who appeared on the list. (What did the nominee disclose and what was he asked? Did the nominee give Leo any hints or reassurance as to his future rulings?);

The extent, if any, of business and/or professional relationships between outside vetters and the nominee; and

What information was related from Leo/Federalist Society to the White House and from the White House to them about the criteria for picking a judge, the disqualifiers, the expectations for a nominee, etc.?

Trump sought to outsource the critical function of creating a pool of qualified Supreme Court nominees, but the price for that must be complete transparency. Such people are not bound by ethics rules, are not fully known by the public and yet expect to have eliminated hundreds of judges from consideration and reduced available candidates down to around a dozen. If we do not know how that came to be, no one from the list should be confirmed.

The Supreme Court must be beyond reproach and all Americans must have confidence the court was not — to pick a term — rigged by the Trump team and right-wing backers. Having secret vetters, perhaps major Trump contributors who might have gotten all sorts of assurances from the nominee essentially pick the critical swing justice is intolerable.