

Protesters hold up posters referring to the the Polish constitution as they gather in front of Poland’s Supreme Court building in Warsaw on Wednesday.

After a trial run with protectionism, the results are in: “Even before a round of U.S. tariffs levied on China comes into force Friday, there are signs that global trade is already cooling. Business surveys published this week show that global export growth, strong in 2017, has slowed to a relative crawl—helping to drive sharp stock-market falls in big exporting nations like South Korea and Japan.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) isn’t accused of anything illegal; it’s the court of opinion he has to worry about. “Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato, who claimed to NBC News that Rep. Jim Jordan ignored allegations of sexual abuse against the team’s doctor when he was the university’s assistant wrestling coach, appeared on CNN Wednesday morning. Jordan, a House Freedom Caucus founder who coached wrestling at Ohio State from 1986 to 1994, claims he did not have any knowledge of the allegations of abuse against Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. DiSabato told NBC Jordan ‘is absolutely lying if he says he doesn’t know what was going on,’ and appeared on CNN to further detail the abuse and Jordan’s alleged knowledge of it.” Jordan strenuously denies he knew.

The verdict of history won’t be kind. “Citizen Trump’s entire public life was predicated on the unapologetic pursuit of self-interest, through lust, greed, lies, bankruptcies, and sordid behavior besides. The ethos that he carried into the White House is sufficiently similar as to risk America’s friendships with democratic peoples, whatever remains of its reputation for sincerity, and the moral character of its people in just the ways Lincoln warned, even if the particular injustices before us today are different.”

Judges are under attack in democracies turning toward authoritarianism. “Poland’s government carried out a sweeping purge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday night, eroding the judiciary’s independence, escalating a confrontation with the European Union over the rule of law and further dividing this nation. Tens of thousands took to the streets in protest. Poland was once a beacon for countries struggling to escape the yoke of the Soviet Union and embrace Western democracy. But it is now in league with neighboring nations, like Hungary, whose leaders have turned to authoritarian means to tighten their grip on power, presenting a grave challenge to a European Union already grappling with nationalist, populist and anti-immigrant movements.”

Anyone who summons the courage to protest will be called “uncivil” by those they protest. “The allegation that contemporary activists expressing ardently peaceful dissatisfaction with the precarious state of American democracy are promoting violence, incivility or worse is a long-running tactic used to stifle change.”

It’s an open and shut case. “The Senate Intelligence Committee strongly backed the finding by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, ultimately intending to help Donald Trump win. . . . The Senate panel, which has sustained the only major bipartisan investigation into Russian meddling, forcefully rejected a campaign led by House Republicans and President Trump, who have contended that anti-Trump bias tainted the Russia inquiry from the start.”

The jury is still out on midterm election polling. “The turnout advantage Republicans enjoyed during the Obama years may no longer exist as we head into 2018, and in fact, there are some signs that Democrats may be the one with a decisive turnout advantage this cycle. This shift in reality may not be reflected in much of the high-quality polling so far this year because much of it has been done among registered voters instead of the more refined category of likely voters. In other words, current polling may not fully reflect Democratic strength heading into the midterms.”