

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats speaks at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday in Aspen, Colo. Coats said he wished President Trump had made different statements in Helsinki, where he appeared to give credence to Russia’s denial of interference in the 2016 U.S. election. (Aspen Security Forum via AP)

The Post reported this past week on how the director of national intelligence learned President Trump had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House:

As the late afternoon tweet landed, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats was on stage at the Aspen Security Forum in the middle of an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, who broke the news to him. Coats, clearly surprised, took a deep breath. “Say that again,” he said. “Did I hear you?” She repeated the news. “Okaaaay,” Coats said. “That’s going to be special.”

Coats went even further, essentially saying he didn’t trust his boss to be alone with Putin. (The Post reported: “Underscoring how little is known about the meeting, Coats acknowledged that he has not been told what happened in the room. Asked whether it was possible Putin had secretly recorded the more-than two-hour meeting, Coats answered, ‘That risk is always there.’ ”) He went on, criticizing the president’s statements seeming to side with Putin (“I wish he had made a different statement”) and blasting the notion that there was any doubt about Moscow’s culpability. (“It’s undeniable that the Russians are taking the lead on this. They are the ones that are trying to undermine our basic values. We need to make sure that we call them out on this, that they are not able to make sure they can do this in elections coming up.”The White House, as is customary, was perturbed by the sight of an honest, conscientious public servant. The Post reported:

Inside the White House, Trump’s advisers were in an uproar over Coats’s interview in Aspen, Colo. They said the optics were especially damaging, noting that at moments Coats appeared to be laughing at the president, playing to his audience of the intellectual elite in a manner that was sure to infuriate Trump.“Coats has gone rogue,” said one senior White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a candid assessment.

And thank goodness he has. The spectacle of a president striking an alliance with an enemy — surely Russia is in that category — against his own intelligence community deserves nothing less than stern rebukes. Indeed, the real question remains: Why aren’t Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, CIA Director Gina Haspel and other senior officials doing the same?

Democrats are right to demand a full accounting of what transpired in the Putin-Trump tête-à- tête before there are further meetings. Unfortunately, Republicans seem incapable of even small acts of rebellion (e.g., reversing Trump’s decision to let ZTE off the hook), let alone a full onslaught challenging the president’s loyalty. In normal times, Congress would haul each of the above-mentioned officials before Congress, grill them on U.S. policy, issue subpoenas including for the translator(s) to appear and advise Congress of what transpired, halt further confirmation hearings of all national security officials until we get to the bottom of what has occurred, and take whatever measures are needed to protect the special prosecutor. Lawmakers must finally demand Trump release his tax returns and other financial records to explore his financial connections to Russia.

As Republicans for the Rule of Law declared in the group’s latest ads, there is no excuse for failing to defend American interests:

Coats should continue with his candor campaign, even at the risk of being fired. Indeed if he were canned, he might be even more candid. The American people and Congress need to understand fully the dangers created by a president acting in league with a foreign adversary.

For all of that, and with the fervent hope he continues with his outspokenness, we can say: Well done, Mr. Coats.

