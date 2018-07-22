

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) asks a question at a hearing in Washington on July 12. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Who said it?

1. “I was absolutely outraged by his behavior in Helsinki, where he really sold the American people out.”

2. “It may very well be that he is compromised or it may very well be that he believes that he’s compromised, that the Russians have information on him.”

3. “President Trump takes a far warmer tone towards Putin than anyone else in his own party.”

4. “The president either needs to rely on the people he has chosen to advise him or those advisers need to reevaluate whether or not they can serve in this administration, but the disconnect cannot continue.”

5. “I believe they’ll do this again. I think they’ve learned from 2016 methods, but they’ll do it again and they’ll be better at it.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.