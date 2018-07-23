

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Friday. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

President Trump’s protectionism sticks his base with job losses. “Vice President Mike Pence’s hometown is among the areas that is expected to be most negatively affected by the Trump administration’s steep tariffs against foreign imports.”

Only the retiring Republicans dare to stick their necks out. “U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford — his days numbered in Congress — renewed his call for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying the president’s pro-Moscow performance in Finland mandates he clear the air. Additionally, the South Carolina Republican said it would be in the GOP’s best interest to take up the push in light of Trump’s coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.”

California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes’s dishonesty sticks in one’s craw. “Now we have some additional information in the form of the redacted FISA applications themselves, and the Nunes memo looks even worse. . . . Now we can see that the footnote disclosing [Christopher] Steele’s possible bias takes up more than a full page in the applications, so there is literally no way the FISA Court could have missed it. The FBI gave the court enough information to evaluate Steele’s credibility.” But Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) won’t pull Nunes from the committee. Shameful.

Trump’s indifference to Syria sticks Israel with a big problem. “Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, have obtained advanced missiles that are designed to exploit those weaknesses. For Israeli security officials, the nightmare scenario is that these weapons may become accurate enough to hit Israel’s civilian and military infrastructure, paralyzing daily life in the country. The threat they pose has already drawn Israel deeper into the Syrian conflict, and promises to fundamentally alter the next war with Hezbollah—a war that could come sooner than expected.”

The stench of Russian skulduggery sticks to the National Rifle Association. “Maria Butina, the Russian woman charged in federal court last week with acting as an unregistered agent of her government, received financial support from Konstantin Nikolaev, a Russian billionaire with investments in U.S. energy and technology companies, according to a person familiar with testimony she gave Senate investigators. . . . Butina was ordered held without bond this week after she was charged with conspiring to work as a Russian agent. Prosecutors allege that she sought to meet GOP politicians and infiltrate conservative organizations, including the National Rifle Association, at the direction of a Russian government official, in an attempt to advance the Kremlin’s interests.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) warns Trump aides not to stick with the pro-Putin president. “The South Carolina Republican suggested that some members of the administration may need to consider leaving if Trump continues to disregard their advice to stand firm against Russia.”

There is a price to pay if they continue to stick with Trump. “Now, as they grapple with the political and foreign policy fallout from President Trump’s disastrous summit meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, all Republicans, regardless of their stance so far, are facing a charge that goes beyond the White House: complicity.” If they cannot put country over party, they have no business being there.