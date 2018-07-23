UP: Vladimir Putin’s return on his investment in the 2016 election
DOWN: Another Putin summit
UP: Use of the word “traitor” in connection with President Trump
DOWN: “But Gorsuch”
UP: Michael Cohen
DOWN: “No collusion”
UP: Indictment of Russian hackers
DOWN: It’s all a “witch hunt”
UP: Democrats’ midterm prospects
DOWN: New tax cuts’ prospects
UP: Indictment of Maria Butina
DOWN: The National Rifle Association
UP: Outrage over the prospect that the United States would turn over ex-ambassador Michael McFaul to the Russians
DOWN: “America First”
UP: Number of job losses from Trump tariffs
DOWN: U.S.-European Union relations
UP: Disney
DOWN: James Gunn
DOWN: Trump foreign policy advisers who defend his Russia policy
