

Maria Butina speaks to a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow. Butina, 29, served as a covert Russian agent while living in Washington, gathering intelligence on American officials and political organizations and working to establish back-channel lines of communications for the Kremlin, federal prosecutors charged on July 16. (AP)

UP: Vladimir Putin’s return on his investment in the 2016 election

DOWN: Another Putin summit

UP: Use of the word “traitor” in connection with President Trump

DOWN: “But Gorsuch”

UP: Michael Cohen

DOWN: “No collusion”

UP: Indictment of Russian hackers

DOWN: It’s all a “witch hunt”

UP: Democrats’ midterm prospects

DOWN: New tax cuts’ prospects

UP: Indictment of Maria Butina

DOWN: The National Rifle Association

UP: Outrage over the prospect that the United States would turn over ex-ambassador Michael McFaul to the Russians

DOWN: “America First”

UP: Number of job losses from Trump tariffs

DOWN: U.S.-European Union relations

UP: Disney

DOWN: James Gunn

UP: New Russia sanctions

DOWN: Trump foreign policy advisers who defend his Russia policy

