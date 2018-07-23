

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on Capitol Hill in November 2017. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) last week excoriated President Trump — and fellow Republicans — for the debacle in Helsinki. He observed: “The findings of our intelligence community on the matter of Russian aggression are not matters of opinion, no matter how powerful and strong [Vladimir] Putin’s denial. To reject these findings, and to reject the excruciating specific indictment against 12 named Russian operatives in deference to the word of a KGB apparatchik is an act of will on the part of the president.” He chided his fellow senators that “our indulgence got us the capitulation in Helsinki.” He declared:

Why did he do that? What would compel our president to do such a thing? Those are questions that urgently beg for an answer, and it is our job to find that answer. What isn’t a mystery is that by choosing to reject object reality in Helsinki the president let down the free world by giving aid and comfort to an enemy of democracy. In so doing, he dimmed the light of freedom ever so slightly in our country.

Unfortunately, Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn of Texas, in what was surely the low point in his career, blocked an altogether reasonable resolution from Flake and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) to support the intelligence community’s findings of Russian interference, urge Congress to conduct ample oversight, and demand immediate and full implementation of sanctions against Russia. The Republicans have announced again and again that when it comes to Russia, they’re unserious about real oversight. The Flake resolution was no exception.

Flake declared: “I will say that if ever there was a moment to think not of your party but of your country, this is it. This is a not a moment for spin, deflection, justification, circling the wagons, forgetting, moving along to the next news cycle or for more of Orwell’s doublespeak. We in the Senate who have been elected to represent our constituents cannot be enablers of falsehoods.” Alas, the Senate Republicans proved themselves to be enablers and incapable of defending the country when it mattered most.

The assault on truth and the reflexive attacks on the intelligence community continue no matter how strong the objective evidence. The Justice Department released its application for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, demonstrating — to no objective observer’s surprise — that there was ample basis for the warrant, that the Steele dossier was not essential to the issuance of the warrant and that the political origins of the dossier were in fact disclosed to the FISA court judges (who were appointed by Republicans, if it matters). The release also debunks the previously discredited notion that the Justice Department put a “spy” on the Trump campaign.

Trump falsely declares that this somehow vindicates him, Republicans generally ignore the material (certainly issuing no apologies for their own bogus attacks on the FISA court and the Justice Department), and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) leaves in place Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), whose outlandish memo on the FISA court is revealed to be blatantly dishonest.

After grudgingly walking back his remark in Helsinki taking Putin’s side over U.S. intelligence, Trump reverted to form on Sunday night. The Post reports:

After a week of tortuous statements, walk-backs and clarifications on whether he believes the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign, President Trump appeared to have come full circle on Sunday night, dismissing the issue as “all a big hoax.” … “So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election,” Trump said. “Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign?” Trump then went on to answer his own questions: “Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!”

Actually, Trump’s campaign was warned of Russian efforts to infiltrate his campaign, the country (albeit in terms far too mild and vague) was told of Russian interference and, of course, evidence of Russia’s plot to interfere on Trump’s behalf is indisputable. Trump, it seems, cannot depart from the approved Russian propaganda line for more than a day or so.

If we had a responsible Congress — which for present purposes means one controlled by Democrats — one can imagine that it would be working to defend American interests, support investigators and hold the executive branch accountable for Trump’s undermining of national security. That would include:

An end to kangaroo court hearings attacking the Justice Department (the leader of the Benghazi inquisition, Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, now declares that public hearings are “freak shows,” simply an opportunity for lawmakers to showboat!)

Real oversight of the State Department, intelligence community and Defense Department in determining whether they are enabling or restraining Trump

Clear line-drawing by resolutions warning the president against defying subpoenas, firing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III or Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, or making other efforts to disrupt or interfere with the investigation

An ethics inquiry into Nunes’s conduct and attempt to mislead the American people about the FISA warrant

Implementation of tough new sanctions against Russia

Exposure of Russian human rights violations and Putin’s kleptocracy

Reaffirmation of our NATO ties and an end to the destructive tariffs aimed at traditional allies

Placement of responsible chairmen on intelligence, judicial and armed services committees who understand they don’t work for Trump

Resolutions of condemnation following Trump outbursts that undermine national security

We forget how influential (not dominant but influential) Congress can be on national security when a party unwilling to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities is running the show.

