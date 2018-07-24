

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) responds to reporters’ questions about President Trump and Russia on Capitol Hill on July 17. (Pete Marovich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Republicans’ prospects for holding on to the House majority, already dim, have gotten bleaker of late. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball notes: “We’re making 17 House ratings changes this week, all in favor of the Democrats. … One of those comes in OH-12, where the last nationally-watched special House election is taking place in a couple of weeks.” The report looks at the larger trend:

Election Day is getting closer, and the president’s approval rating is still largely stuck in the low 40s, a big red warning sign that has bedeviled the party of similarly-situated presidents in past midterms. The House generic ballot, which has generally been at around a Democratic lead of between six to eight points, is at the higher end of that range right now. But more importantly for the House battle, for most of this election cycle the generic ballot has shown a consistent Democratic lead that suggests a very competitive battle for the majority. A high number of open seats — the highest number of any postwar election save 1992 — give Democrats many more targets than the GOP (Republicans are defending 41 seats without an incumbent, while Democrats are defending only 22).

Success builds on success. Large turnout in 2017 and 2018 special elections generated more enthusiasm, which in turned opened the campaign donation spigots. The availability of money and sunny prospects for Democrats encouraged solid Democratic candidates to run — and Republican incumbents to retire.

There are more specific factors as well: the failure of tax cuts to result in higher wages; economic pain inflicted by President Trump’s trade wars; the #MeToo movement (which gets energy with each Republican’s misogynistic insult); rising health-care costs (which in part can be attributed to Republicans’ assault on the Affordable Care Act); Republicans’ continued indulgence of Trump’s erratic, dishonest and unhinged conduct, coupled with a sense that Trump needs to be checked, not enabled; and the disgust felt by college-educated voters, women and millennials over Republicans’ assault on human decency (e.g. family separations, “dreamers”).

Republicans insist that they can rely on the generally strong economy, and to be sure, without it the party and presidency would be in free fall. But getting Republicans out to vote for “more of the same” — especially when “more of the same” is not uniformly positive in all sections of the country — is a tougher task than getting highly energized, angry Democrats out in November.

It is not any single issue, then, that will make or break the GOP majority; it’s the dozens of small and medium factors pushing in Democrats’ favor. “Voters don’t live in issue silos,” cautions the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter. “And, they don’t vote that way either. An election is about the sum, not the individual parts. In 2018, voters will either want Congress to support Trump’s turn-the-card-table-over style of governing, or they want to see Congress as a check on Trump.” She finds, “Right now, polls suggest more voters want Congress to provide a check on Trump.”

The caveat that “things can change” itself requires a caveat. “The Nov. 6 election is now 15 weeks away. . . . But in the nine midterm elections that I have covered with The Cook Political Report, and a total of 12 midterm elections that I have watched closely, we’ve never seen the dynamics change much after midsummer,” Charlie Cook writes. “Whatever the trend was by this point was pretty much in place on Election Day. To the extent that things have changed, it generally has been waves intensifying, growing larger, not diminishing or disappearing.”

Finally, voter intensity may be the most critical factor for Democrats. With each new perceived outrage (e.g., Trump’s betrayal in Helsinki, insults directed at Democratic women, the prospect of reversing Roe v. Wade, new lies about the Russia investigation), members of the Democratic base are reminded how desperately they want to end their Trumpian nightmare. If they cannot get rid of him in 2018, they can at least rid themselves of many of his enablers and apologists. For Republicans, the outrage machine seems to have played out. Each “Fake News” or “Russia hoax” tweet has less impact than the previous one; the inability to come up with new hot-button issues leads Trump to go back to tired retreads. (NFL players not kneeling!) To put it in TV terms that Trump would surely appreciate, his presidency has lost its novelty; getting his fans to tune in becomes a chore — and everyone else would be delighted if the show got canceled.