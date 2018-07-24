

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at the U.S. District Court in Washington on June 15. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Christine Todd Whitman does what most Republicans are too scared to try. “Trump’s turn toward Russia is indefensible. I am a lifelong Republican. I have campaigned and won as a member of the party, and I have served more than one Republican president. My Republican colleagues — once rightfully critical of President Obama’s engagement strategy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — have to end their willful ignorance of the damage Trump is doing both domestically and internationally. We must put aside the GOP label, as hard as that may be, and demonstrate the leadership our country needs by calling on the president to step down.”

President Trump must be very afraid of something to dredge up the same nonsensical attacks on the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. “First, Trump misrepresents the validity of the warrant application. Second, that application was not essential to the launch of the broader investigation into Russian interference and any role that members of Trump’s campaign might have played in that effort. And, third, the Mueller investigation has already demonstrated its utility.” Other than that he totally nailed it.

Maybe this is what freaked him out. “A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has granted the request for five witnesses to testify with immunity in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. US District Judge T.S. Ellis is also ordering special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to tell Manafort’s team the nearly 30 witnesses it is going to use in the trial.”

Maybe he’s unnerved by a string of policy blunders. “President Donald Trump is lashing out in all directions as the fallout from his summit with Vladimir Putin becomes ever more toxic, the Russia investigation grinds on with no end in sight, and his frustration boils over on a lack of progress on North Korea. . . . his incessant and often false attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation also give the impression of someone who fears its ultimate conclusions and is unsettled that his fate may be out of his hands.”

As we feared, Trump has no idea how trade works. “This notion that any losses incurred by a trade war won’t hurt because we’re only risking recent economic gains is a dangerous misunderstanding of how economies operate. That logic might work in one of Trump’s casinos—win a few hands of blackjack, and it’s easy enough to set aside your original chips and ‘play with house money,’ as the saying goes—but the president is forcing ordinary Americans to risk economic gains they might prefer to put to other uses. . . . It ignores the jobs that could be shipped overseas to avoid tariffs, and the loss of jobs at businesses that simply can’t compete with artificially higher costs for raw materials such as steel and aluminum.”

Trump has frightened Democrats so much that they’re actually turning out to vote — and funding races. “Turnout among left-leaning voters has soared in elections since President Trump took office. That turnout has helped Democrats to flip a whole bunch of previously Republican seats in both state legislatures and Congress. . . . The activism has also led to a fund-raising bonanza for the party, which will give many Democratic candidates the resources to compete this year.”

If he’s alarmed he was snookered, he’s right to be. “Trump seems to be learning, the hard way, that epic peace deals with foreign leaders work a lot better when those deals actually exist before celebrating or trying to implement them. North Korea has been blowing the U.S. off since the summit, leaving denuclearization negotiations at a standstill, and the impatient Trump has been fuming at aides about it.” He was an easy mark.