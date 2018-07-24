

Sen. Bob Corker. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Politico reports:

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s decision to consider revoking security clearance for several ex-government officials who have been vocal about their opposition of President Donald Trump, adding that it’s “the kind of thing that happens in Venezuela.” “I can’t even believe that somebody at the White House thought up something like this,” Corker said during an interview on MSNBC. “I mean, when you’re going to start taking retribution against people who are your political enemies in this manner, that’s the kind of thing that happens in Venezuela.”

Finally, someone in the GOP other than Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) — albeit another retiring senator — calls out Trump for his anti-First Amendment, anti-democratic antics. It is important to point out that with regard to the First Amendment in particular and the rule of law more generally, this president is acting contrary to his oath. This is not merely “unprecedented” or the action of a “different kind of president.” This is the conduct, along with constant bullying of the media and suppression of scientific data (not to mention stomping on NFL players’ freedom of speech), that has come to define the Trump administration.

There is some interesting, in-the-weeds debate among legal gurus about whether the relevant statutes allow a court challenge to revocation of a security clearance based purely on the content of the individual’s speech. (The Supreme Court in Department of the Navy v. Egan seemed to bar review of the merits of a security revocation but a few months later, the court held in Webster v. Doe that “absent express congressional language, it would not construe statutes in a manner that would preclude judicial review of constitutional claims implicated by the government’s implementation of those statutes.”) But ultimately, this misses the point. We need to follow Corker’s lead and recognize the big picture here.

Former acting CIA director John McLaughlin tweeted: “This is nonsense. Clearances are taken away for security violations, usually after an investigation. … [Taking away critics’ clearances] would be political punishment infringing on first amendment rights. It’s something [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would do.” Indeed, and hence we see the affinity Trump feels for Putin and other anti-democratic strongmen around the globe.

In January, Freedom House released its annual report on democracy. In case you thought its findings alarmist six months ago, review them today in light of the continued assault on free expression on which so many other freedoms (e.g. fair and open elections) depend:

The president has . . . lambasted and threatened the media—including sharp jabs at individual journalists—for challenging his routinely false statements, spoken disdainfully of judges who blocked his decisions, and attacked the professional staff of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. He signals contempt for Muslims and Latin American immigrants and singles out some African Americans for vitriolic criticism. He pardoned a sheriff convicted of ignoring federal court orders to halt racially discriminatory policies and issued an executive order restricting travel to the United States from a group of Muslim-majority countries after making a campaign promise to ban all foreign Muslims from the United States. And at a time when millions around the world have been forced to flee war, terrorism, and ethnic cleansing, President Trump moved to implement major reductions in the number of legal immigrants and refugees that the United States would accept. The president’s behavior stems in part from a frustration with the country’s democratic checks and balances, including the independent courts, a coequal legislative branch, the free press, and an active civil society. These institutions remained fairly resilient in 2017, but the administration’s statements and actions could ultimately leave them weakened, with serious consequences for the health of U.S. democracy and America’s role in the world.

If Freedom House concluded then that “the United States retreated from its traditional role as both a champion and an exemplar of democracy amid an accelerating decline in American political rights and civil liberties,” we can now say its president has joined the pack of thuggish leaders who crush dissent and suppress free expression, the greatest danger to their rule.

In short, the Trumpized GOP has gone so far off the rails that Trump feels emboldened to use government power to suppress dissent in brazen contempt for free expression. Is there any doubt that it’s time for that party, and its leader, to be shown the door?