

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party in May in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Georgia is a red state that has not had a Democratic governor since 2003 or a Democratic U.S. senator since Zell Miller retired in 2005. But now Democrats have an opportunity to win the governorship and elect the country’s first African American female governor — and they have President Trump to thank for even being in contention.

Jennifer Duffy of the Cook Political Report shifts the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican” after Tuesday’s primary win by the Trumpiest of the Republican contenders. She explains:

Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s nomination has made the general election much more difficult for Republicans and moves the race to the Lean Republican column. … Kemp easily won the GOP runoff, defeating Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, 61 percent to 39 percent. Cagle finished first in the May 22 primary with 39 percent, followed by Kemp with 26; three other candidates split the remaining 35 percent. Cagle started the nine-week runoff as a slight favorite. He had more resources and the support of much of the state’s GOP establishment. Even so, he was going to have to fight his way to 50 percent.

That’s because Kemp is a Trump acolyte whose “ads featured guns (including a shotgun pointed at his daughter’s boyfriend)” and a promise “to blow up government spending.” He also has a “big truck that he promised to use to round up criminal illegals.” Trump, of course, endorsed Kemp, in case there was any question about his Trumpian bona fides.

The sort of campaign Kemp ran in the primary would doom him in many formerly red states (e.g. Virginia), but Georgia is still solidly Republican. The question is whether it can flip at least at the gubernatorial level right now.

Trump commands more than 80 percent support among Georgia Republicans, but his margin of victory in 2016 was modest (51 percent to 46 percent), and his approval rating according to FiveThirtyEight’s calculations has declined 11 percent since he took office. In 2016, Hillary Clinton nationwide simply did not turn out the numbers of African Americans she needed to overcome Trump’s advantage with white voters; that should not be a problem for Georgia Democrats’ African American nominee, Stacey Abrams.

Unlike Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Abrams is running as an unabashed progressive, so the contest becomes a face-off between the two party’s bases. Abrams, however, may make progress with suburban white women and married white women, two (overlapping) groups who have abandoned Republicans in droves in a series of special elections and state contests nationwide. This is why, as Duffy reminds us, that while “Democrats are often very enthusiastic about opportunities in Georgia, only to be disappointed … Abrams might put them closer than ever to kicking the proverbial football.” Duffy goes so far as to say that “there is great potential for the contest to land in [the category of] Toss Up.”

Keep a look out for several developments. First, watch the 2020 presidential wannabes flock to the state, as they did for Jones in Alabama. It will be an interesting preview of how potential candidates such as Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) fare and whether they can connect with audiences beyond the Democratic base. Second, I’d be surprised if Trump showed up in the state. In the primary, he sent Vice President Pence, a favorite among conservatives but a far less incendiary figure than Trump. And finally, we’ll look to see whether Abrams is able to tie economic hardship in the state to the trade war started by Kemp buddy Trump. In short, Kemp is about to find out whether Trump is really such a great political asset.