

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on July 16. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) figures we need a real policy to check the Iranians’ regional aggression. “I do think that we need to be tough against them. I guess I just don’t find an all-caps midnight tweet the most credible of actions in terms of pushing back against them . . . . President Trump walked away from the Iran Nuclear Deal, which although it had its limitations, was working. I haven’t heard any strategy for how we will replace that, and I’m concerned that the administration’s strategy is a regime change strategy; one which I doubt will be successful.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) figures out what Trump’s trade policy looks like. “This is becoming more and more like a Soviet-type of economy here: Commissars deciding who’s going to be granted waivers, commissars in the administration figuring out how they’re going to sprinkle around benefits. I’m very exasperated. This is serious.” If only Republicans were exasperated enough to end the sanctions they say they deplore.

Ron Brownstein tells Democrats to figure out some smart economic policies. “One of the great debates among political observers is whether Trump’s supporters are drawn to him primarily because they believe he is fighting for their racial and cultural interests or their economic needs. But it’s become more and more apparent that question represents a false choice, because many of the voters who are most uneasy about the nation’s social and demographic change are also concentrated in the places that are struggling to keep pace as the economy hurtles into the digital era.”

You have to figure the White House won’t like this idea. “Two leading U.S. senators said Tuesday they’ll introduce a bipartisan bill to increase U.S. sanctions against Russia that would target Russian sovereign debt as well as the country’s energy and financial sectors. The announcement by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Bob Menendez follows last week’s uproar after President Donald Trump stood next to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and questioned the validity of the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”

Both parties need to figure out solutions for these Americans. “That growing regional inequality has had profound political effects, with trade-driven economic dislocations driving politically moderate representatives from office and leading to increasing polarization in a number of swing states, including Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Economic anxiety might not have won Donald Trump the White House, but much of his strongest support came from more sclerotic rural and industrial areas. Thus, revitalizing the Rust Belt, aiding Appalachia, and healing the interior South—and winning the millions of voters in those regions—has become an urgent economic priority for both parties.”

You didn’t have to be psychic to have figured out this was going to happen. “Putin’s Russia has affected Trump’s America in ways that go beyond their involvement in the 2016 campaign. In Trump’s America, there is no such thing as truth. The most amazing thing about Trump is the way he holds on to his lies in spite of clear evidence to the contrary. Whether it is the size of his inaugural crowds or his words about groping women, factual evidence doesn’t matter. . . . No allegation is too far-fetched for this world. In Putin’s world, Ukrainian soldiers crucified a three-year-old Russian boy. no such thing ever happened. In the world Putin created for Trump, Hillary Clinton ran a pedophile ring out of a Washington pizza parlor. It also, of course, never happened.” Read the whole thing.

They figure there is no other rational explanation. “Poll: More than half of Americans think Putin has dirt on Trump.”