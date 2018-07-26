

Soybean farmer Michael Petefish poses in a soybean field at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota on July 18. (Jim Mone/AP)

President Trump’s outrages won’t stop with security clearances. “At some point, Trump will likely try in his clumsy, brutish way to weaponize the Internal Revenue Service against domestic opponents. He may try to whip up prosecutions that will inflict on them bankruptcy through legal fees even if the courts throw the cases out. He has already tried to sink businesses owned by those he considers his enemies. It will be, and is, one part of a larger constitutional crisis that impends over the next year as the Mueller-investigation juggernaut begins disgorging information that will surely incriminate the president for moral turpitude at the best, and impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors at the worst.” Read the whole thing.

Trump’s whining never ends. “Ahead of EU Meeting, Trump Rails at Domestic Critics.”

Shut down the government they control completely? That won’t impress voters. “House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday to discuss how to avoid a politically damaging government shutdown on Oct. 1, a month before elections that will determine control of Congress.” Thunk.

Congress can halt $12 billion in farm welfare to offset Trump’s tariffs, but Republicans are afraid of the president. “The new funding, which some Republican lawmakers slammed as ‘welfare,’ comes on top of federal backstops that have been authorized by Congress through farm bills that date back to the 1930s. Spending on farm safety-net programs has been about $16 billion, on average, over the past 20 years, according to the Congressional Research Service.”

Maybe it is time to cease believing anything they say? “The [Michael Cohen] recording, and the repeated statements it contradicts, is a stark example of how Mr. Trump and his aides have used falsehoods as a shield against tough questions and unflattering stories. Building upon his repeated cry of ‘fake news,’ he told supporters this week not to believe the news. ‘What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening,’ the president added.”

They’d rather call off the trade war. “Many farmers remain critical of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets but were appreciative Tuesday that he offered to provide some cash to help offset their losses. … ‘I don’t want free money. I don’t want bailouts. I want trade. Trade is what works,’ said Wanda Patsche, who grows corn and soybeans and raises pigs near Welcome in southern Minnesota with her husband, Chuck.” Too bad the GOP doesn’t represent their interests or share their values.

Howard Dean concludes that Republicans are cowards. “I think this is the tragedy for our country. What Trump has unmasked is not his own lunacy or authoritarianism. Certainly, he’s had that for a long time. What’s been unmasked here is a failure of the country, especially the Republican Party, to stand up for America. … When Dick Nixon cheated the people and lied to their face about a two-bit burglary, the Republicans went to him and said, Mr. President, you have to leave office. There is no courage of any kind in the Republican Party today, and the country depends on their courage.” Exactly.

