

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on July 25. (Photo: AP/Susan Walsh)

For those lawmakers, pundits, diplomats and ordinary citizens who understand that Russia is engaged in a pattern of aggressive behavior meant to destabilize the West and remake the empire it lost when the Berlin Wall came down, Wednesday was a good news/bad news day.

Good: Trump’s invitation for a second summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this one in the United States, was mercifully put off. There will be no opportunities (aside from phone calls) for secret dealings and Trump bootlicking. (Perhaps Putin ran out of things to ask for.)

Bad: In announcing the delay, national security adviser John R. Bolton debased himself and contradicted his past acknowledgement that Russian interference in our election was akin to an act of war. He declared, “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year.” This shameless sycophancy only perpetuates Trump’s world of make-believe and casts doubt on Bolton’s credibility.

Good: At the start of a hearing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) showed refreshing candor:

You come before a group of senators today who are filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy. There are a number of reasons to be concerned, among them is the lack of information the administration has provided to members of this committee. It’s our hope that you will reduce our level of concern by providing us with clear answers that might help convince us that those at the White House know what they are doing and that – to be candid – you know what they are doing. I can’t say it more forcefully. We really need a clear understanding as to what is going on, what our president is agreeing to, and what our strategy is on a number of issues. Last week, President Trump held a summit with Vladimir Putin, someone who has violated the most fundamental international norms through his efforts to annex Crimea, has interfered with elections, including our own, has supported the brutal Assad regime in Syria, has used chemical weapons to poison a former Russian agent and his daughter in the United Kingdom, has occupied portions of Georgia, continues to violate the INF Treaty, has reportedly hacked U.S. utilities, the list goes on and on, and you know the list. In the face of these hostilities, in the summit’s aftermath, we saw an American president who appeared submissive and deferential.

Corker went on to chide Trump for his stomach-turning flattery of Kim Jong Un (“The president also recently met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one of the most ruthless leaders on the planet, who has continued to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that could hit the United States, has executed his half-brother with poison in Malaysia and reportedly killed his uncle back home, has essentially murdered an American college student, and has enslaved millions of his own people. One in 10 North Koreans are living in slavery today, and one in five children are stunted due to malnutrition. In the face of these realities, the president has called him ‘very talented’ and that ‘he loves his people.’ Really?”). He scolded Trump for berating NATO allies and embarking on a nonsensical trade war.

And during questioning Corker got Pompeo to that acknowledge his boss doesn’t know what he is talking about with regard to NATO defense spending. (Corker said. “These NATO countries are not not paying bills to the United States, as sometimes is projected.” Pompeo replied, “That’s correct.”)

Bad: If you listened carefully you could tell Pompeo still did not know exactly what transpired between Putin and Trump in Helsinki. He insisted that Trump understands the Russian threat and that our policy on Crimea and other matters had not changed. However, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Trump discussed lifting sanctions. He wouldn’t say what if any specific deals were reached. He refused to say if the two leaders discussed downsizing the U.S. presence in Syria. As for North Korea, Pompeo wouldn’t say much in an open forum but it was obvious that nothing concrete has been obtained since the Singapore summit.

In short, many senators would agree with Pompeo’s positions on Russia, North Korea, etc. There is no doubt Pompeo sees through Putin and understands the risk to the West. However, Pompeo did nothing to reassure skeptics that he and the president are on the same page. Even worse, Pompeo failed to provide satisfactory evidence (even a quote!) that Trump understands the flattery game that wily dictators play. Maybe Pompeo is convinced he’s stopping Trump from giving even more ground to adversaries, but for now he looks like a diplomat enabling an unfit president by trying to conceal just how bad things are.