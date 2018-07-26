

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill July 25. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In the dwindling list of reliable grown-ups in the administration, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has no peer. Both Democrats and Republicans on the Hill see him as a critical obstacle — maybe the only effective obstacle — to President Trump literally starting World War III. He is a professional respected at the Pentagon and around the world. Unlike other Cabinet officials, he has not gushed over Trump in public, nor made excuses for Trump’s outrageous comments. He has, however, become less candid, testing the wide berth lawmakers and the public have accorded him.

Politico reports:

Chief among the complaints, according to defense reporters who spoke to POLITICO, are declining access to Mattis and other military officials, as well as a sense that reporters are not receiving the information they need to keep the public informed about America’s military activities. Mattis has not briefed reporters on-camera in the Pentagon since April, while his chief spokesperson, Dana White, has not done so since May. Mattis used to regularly pass through the Pentagon press area to conduct gaggles with reporters, but reporters say those have all but dried up in recent weeks. Some briefings with other officials still happen, but people who used to chat or provide background information more informally are no longer engaging, reporters say. Some reporters told POLITICO that fewer of their colleagues are going to the Pentagon these days, finding it increasingly pointless. Kevin Baron, the executive editor of Defense One, said Trump’s simultaneous war on the press and hyperfocus on media have combined to fundamentally change interactions inside the Pentagon. “It’s definitely like no time that I’ve ever seen, and this is my 10th year on the Pentagon beat,” he said. “We used to have the secretary of defense and the chairman of the joint chiefs side by side in [the] briefing room at least once a month, and if we didn’t get once a month, we complained. We’re so far beyond the way things used to be, and it’s all because of Trump.”

Even worse, the Pentagon allowed itself to be roped into outright deception of the press. BuzzFeed reported on documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showing the Pentagon was, contrary to White House statements, blindsided in late June when Trump announced we were pulling out of Syria:

“DOD knew about the White House statement and provided edits in advance of its release. Anonymous leaks to the contrary are false or misinformed,” [DOD spokesman Dana] White emailed a Breitbart reporter. The site immediately ran with it, posting a piece headlined “Pentagon: Leaks Alleging It Was Unaware of White House Syria Statement Are ‘False’,” denouncing the reports by BuzzFeed News and the New York Times. Later that day, then–deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that “the military chain of command was also fully aware of the statement as it was being prepared and later released.” “We want to clarify that all relevant agencies — including State, DoD, CIA and ODNI — were involved in the process from the beginning,” an unnamed White House official similarly told Politico, despite indications that it hadn’t been discussed in advance with other national security agencies. “Anonymous leaks to the contrary are false.” Democracy Forward, which filed the FOIA request for the documents, told BuzzFeed News it sees the emails as proof that the White House was lying in those statements, and that the Pentagon had to resort to “verbal acrobatics” to pretend they had been in the loop.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, either wittingly or unwittingly, provides false information to the press on a regular basis. For the Pentagon to do so sets a dangerous precedent for the permanent civil service and military, cementing the attack on truth-telling that characterizes this administration and many authoritarian regimes that seek to suppress criticism and control information. White and others in the Pentagon should remember they work for the American people, who do not pay them to lie. The Pentagon must not become, as other departments are, a partisan mouthpiece for the White House.

If Mattis is keeping the Pentagon out of the news so as to prevent Trump from focusing on the military and acting in ways contrary to our national interest, it’s a grave statement about the president’s unfitness for office. Mattis is right to try to balance competing interests, but one thing he must not do is allow his people to lie or mislead the public and press.

Then there is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose smirky, evasive and belligerent performance on Wednesday at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee set off ranking Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.):

Pompeo’s game these days is to refuse to answer questions about what Trump has said in one-on-one meeting with leaders — likely because either he has no idea what was said, or what was said was so horrific that it must not get out — and instead tells us what “U.S. policy” is, as if that operates apart from the president’s statements. He’s got it backwards: What Trump says is U.S. policy, even though neither Pompeo or the American people seem to know what it is.

Pompeo’s attempt to cover for the president often amounts to misleading the public as to what was accomplished or not. After the Singapore summit, Pompeo went so far as to insist “complete” — part of the Complete Verifiable Irreversible Denuclearization (CVID) mantra — was in the agreement. Trump has treated the summit as a grand breakthrough in which he obtained something. In fact, Pompeo has never told us us what was obtained. From all appearances, it looks like Kim Jong Un ate Trump’s lunch, got a PR coup and got the president to stop joint military exercises with South Korea for absolutely no concrete gain. Pompeo, however, won’t say what actually occurred in Singapore and what is going on now. The result is that a critical foreign policy matter is being hidden from the public and Congress. This is untenable.

Trust in government institutions is near record lows. The president has made lying and disinformation a critical part of his administration; that is an anathema to democracy, which requires accountability of elected officials. Mattis and Pompeo cannot be seen as enabling Trump’s disinformation campaign. If Trump fires one or both for candor, perhaps Congress will snap to its senses and realize the commander in chief is a menace to our national security.

