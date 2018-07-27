

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

David Wasserman from the Cook Political Report writes:

With 102 days to go, Democrats remain substantial favorites for House control. A big reason: Republicans are defending 42 open or vacant seats, a record since at least 1930. The retirements of Speaker Paul Ryan (WI-01), as well as powerful committee chairs like Reps. Ed Royce (CA-39) and Rodney Frelinghuysen (NJ-11) and popular moderates like Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL-27) and Frank LoBiondo (NJ-02), have given Democrats stellar pickup opportunities. Of Republicans’ 42 incumbent-less seats, eight are in districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and an additional 13 are in districts where President Trump received less than 55 percent. History is working against the GOP in many of those seats: we found that since 1992, in situations when a president’s party was stuck defending an open seat two years after the president failed to carry it, that party has batted zero for 23 keeping it in their column.

Wasserman points out that fundraising has become a problem for Republicans, especially since they are “already stuck defending dozens of vulnerable incumbents.”

The prospect that Republicans are likely in the final months of their House majority should be sobering to those standing for reelection. Consider the Republicans’ record to date: an unpopular tax bill that released a gusher of red ink; a failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act; an unsuccessful effort to build the wall or to resolve the “dreamers” situation; a ludicrously unserious investigation into Russian infiltration of our election system; some deregulatory rollbacks; and increased defense spending. It is not a record one would want to run on, especially with Trump’s unpopularity, a burgeoning Russia scandal and ongoing chaos in the White House. The big picture for Republicans is that this House has bent over backward to enable Trump, run up the debt and give an enormous tax break to the rich and corporations. No wonder so many Republicans are choosing to retire.

Several consequences flow from the GOP’s dismal election prospects. Even if Trump is living in denial, most Republicans on the Hill know that their days in the majority are numbered.

First, Ryan will leave his job as speaker. Losing the majority is a failure in and of itself. Moreover, he will be remembered for the debt he leaves behind and the lack of courage in failing to stand up to Trump and to restrain his own members, who at times have actively sought to obstruct an investigation into a foreign power’s attack on our democracy. I cannot think of a worst legislative legacy for a modern speaker. The House was diminished by his presence, and the country was ill served.

Second, the small chance that Republicans might shut down the government (nuts, I know, since they control everything) to get the wall or some other hot-button item has dropped to near zero. A shutdown precipitated by House (and Senate) Republicans would evidence a political death wish.

Third, under the radar, appropriations bills are passing. A continuing resolution (either until the end of the year or the start of the new Congress) likely will be needed for the leftovers. It’s remarkable, when you think about it, that the White House plays such a small role in the most important thing it does with Congress — fund the government and set spending priorities. Trump’s lack of focus on the budget thankfully has increased cooperation among members and decreased drama on the Hill. Trump certainly retains the ability to create chaos, however.

Fourth, there is no way special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is going to finish the investigation by November. For one thing, he doesn’t yet have testimony from Michael Cohen. It’s also unlikely that prosecutors have gone through all the million-plus documents seized from Cohen. Cohen’s tapes have pointed to new witnesses, including Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who has been subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury. Weisselberg’s testimony might open up new lines of inquiry and turn up other new witnesses. The opportunity to “flip” Paul Manafort and Roger Stone still exists. And certainly the issue of Trump’s testimony still looms.

In short, Democrats will in all likelihood hold the House majority when Mueller’s report lands. It will be Democrats most likely who will need to address what if any punishment should be meted out to Trump and other officeholders, what should be done about Trump’s emoluments and conflicts of interest and whether tax records become available for viewing (by subpoena or by legislative edict passed over a veto). The Democrats’ power to set the agenda, control committees and issue subpoenas will be impressive, and for Trump, highly worrisome.