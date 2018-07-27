

Security guards stand outside a facility that houses child immigrants on June 18 in Homestead, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

The Post reports:

At the expiration of a 30-day court deadline to reunite migrant families separated during its “zero tolerance” border crackdown, the Trump administration said Thursday it has delivered 1,412 children to parents in immigration custody and was on track to return all of those it determined to be eligible for reunification. But administration officials said 711 children remain in government shelters because their parents have criminal records, their cases remain under review, or their mothers and fathers are no longer in the United States, including 431 parents the government has already deported. Chris Meekins, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services, which led the effort, told reporters that “hundreds of staff have worked 24-7” to meet the court’s deadline.

We have no doubt that the DHS employees working to reunite families have given their all and are committed to fulfilling the judge’s order. It is the political appointees who conducted the separation policy with no coherent plan for reunification and without adequate care and documentation who have behaved despicably. They should be fired and held in contempt of court for failing to meet the court-imposed deadline. It’s no excuse to say their underlings were trying as hard as they could to make up for their boss’s recklessness.

The American Civil Liberties Union put out a statement on Thursday, which read, “These parents and children have lost valuable time together that can never be replaced. We’re thrilled for the families who are finally reunited, but many more remain separated. The Trump administration is trying to sweep them under the rug by unilaterally picking and choosing who is eligible for reunification. We will continue to hold the government accountable and get these families back together.” The parties were due back in court this afternoon.

Likewise, Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council, which represented 90 separated families, declared in a written statement, “The government’s failure to comply with the court order to reunify the thousands of separated children and parents confirms the administration’s utter disregard for the humane and fair treatment of families coming to our country in search of protection. We have grave concerns about the large number of parents who have been coerced into signing papers ensuring their deportation. Many signed these papers without knowing what their options were and without first consulting an immigration attorney.” She added, “No one should be forced to make decisions about their deportation or potential indefinite separation from their children under these circumstances. The U.S. government must ensure that no asylum seeker is pressured to waive their rights and prevented from having a fair day in court.”

As if that were not bad enough, there are reports the Department of Homeland Security and the HHS Department destroyed documents relating to the family separation policy. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington announced on Thursday that after its complaint “the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is investigating whether the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) violated the law by deleting records of immigrant families split at the border.” CREW explained that it filed a complaint early this month after the New York Times reported that “[r]ecords linking children to their parents have disappeared, and in some cases have been destroyed, according to two officials of the Department of Homeland Security, leaving the authorities struggling to identify connections between family members.”

CREW contends, “In hundreds of cases, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents allegedly deleted the initial records in which parents and children were listed together as a family.” “If this report is true, that would be a blatant violation of the Federal Records Act, and one with devastating human costs,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in the written statement. “We are glad NARA is taking this seriously, and look forward to seeing the results of their investigation.”

To review: For no good reason other than xenophobic-base pleasing and without evidence of the efficacy of what it was undertaking, the administration snatched thousands of kids from their parents with no reasonable plan to ever reunite them. Relevant records that did exist may have been destroyed. The administration so botched this operation that it cannot comply in a timely manner with the court’s order to reverse course and reunite the families. Got that?

How the secretaries of HHS and DHS and their senior staff, not to mention the attorney general and White House staff who cooked this up, have remained in office and received no punishment remains yet another outrage in an administration characterized by ignorance, cruelty and contempt for governance.