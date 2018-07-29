

Then-candidate Donald Trump, together with his family, at the grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington, Oct. 26, 2016. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte struck a blow against President Trump’s reign of corruption and constitutional contempt this week. In a historic 52-page opinion, Messitte held that the District of Columbia and Maryland could proceed with their lawsuit claiming the president’s ongoing receipt of foreign moneys and operation of his hotel via a lease with the federal government violated the Constitution: “Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the President has been receiving or is potentially able to receive ’emoluments’ from foreign, the federal, and state governments in violation of the Constitution: They have stated viable claims for relief under both the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses.”

This is the first significant challenge to Trump’s arguably unconstituional and inarguably conflict-ridden business operations. Congress may be complacent; Trump voters may remain in their trance. However, the independent federal judiciary is a thing to behold.

Now, opinions like this don’t come out of thin air. They result from superb lawyers and legal scholarship. The Post reported on John Mikhail, a law professor with a PhD in philosophy and associate dean at Georgetown, an unlikely hero in the fight to retain our democracy:

Mikhail went to dictionaries available to the framers of the Constitution in 1787, which is what litigants do when trying to figure out what the Founding Fathers meant. But Mikhail didn’t stop at a few dictionaries. With the aid of a Georgetown law student, Genevieve Bentz, he embarked on a lexicological odyssey into dozens of long-forgotten dictionaries, published over a 200-year period before 1806, 40 regular dictionaries and 10 legal dictionaries, listed here. The research yielded a very different, much broader definition than that put forward by Trump’s lawyers. “Every English dictionary definition of ’emolument’ from 1604 to 1806″ uses a “broad definition,” including “profit,” “advantage,” “gain,” or benefit,” he wrote in his paper describing the research.

The court relied in large part on this research in reaching its decision. (“Messitte cited, in part, what he called the ‘exhaustive’ research of Mikhail, mentioning him by name 17 times.”)

Kudos also go to the attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland, aided by the lawyers from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). District AG Karl A. Racine told me that the ruling “recognized that the Trump International Hotel GSA lease may be among the many unconstitutional emoluments the president is receiving. If the court ultimately determines that this is an emolument, President Trump may have to divest from the hotel altogether.” That possibility, and the discovery of Trump’s financial records that will now ensue, will provide rare transparency into Trump’s maze of unprecedented conflicts of interest. It may be the only way the American people ever learn how much Trump is worth and where his money (or some of it) comes from.

For championing the Constitution and refusing to accept Trump’s corruption as the new normal, Judge Messitte, Mikhail and the litigants deserve our thanks. Well done, gentlemen.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Sen. Elizabeth Warren responds to our invitation to discuss policy

Jennifer Rubin: The GOP is likely to lose the House majority. What then?