

President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Here’s an idea: Shut off the money until they stop acting like protectionists/nativists. “Senior officials from the group of networks affiliated with billionaire conservative businessman Charles Koch are expressing deep frustration with President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, even as they spend heavily to elect Republicans and promote conservative causes ahead of the midterm elections.”

Democrats would love a shutdown when the GOP is in charge of everything. “President Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he is ‘willing to shut down’ the government this fall if congressional Democrats don’t help to pass his preferred immigration reform.” Go for it, challengers say!

Republicans know this would shut the door on Republicans’ chances of holding the majority, perhaps in both houses. “GOP Sen. Ron Johnson on Trump’s Shutdown Threat: ‘I Don’t Think It Would Be Helpful.'”

President Trump isn’t doing much to shut out the Russians. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) says, “They’ve done this in other countries. Now they’re doing it to us as well. We should respond with sanctions. We should try to push back and also understand they’re going to go after every candidate through the process.”

If Republicans get shut out of the majority, Trump’s political life will become difficult, to put it mildly. “With 100 days until Election Day, Democrats are poised to make substantial gains in the House, bolstered by an energized electorate and some significant headwinds facing Republicans. Democrats hold a clear advantage when it comes to enthusiasm about voting this fall. Roughly two-thirds of Democratic voters say they have a high level of interest in the elections, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. That compares with 49% of Republicans who say they have a high level of interest.”

Did someone tell it to shut up? “The U.S. government says that so far in 2018, Russia’s attempts to meddle in U.S. elections have been limited to social media and disinformation campaigns. But in the eight months since its creation, the group tasked with leading the fight against those sorts of campaigns, the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, has been almost invisible to the public.’