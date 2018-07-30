UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin

DOWN: “America First”

UP: Danger in leaving President Trump alone with world leaders

DOWN: Any concrete gain from Singapore summit

UP: No one knows what deals Trump is making

DOWN: Candor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

UP: Frenzy to discredit Michael Cohen audiotape

DOWN: Trying to discredit a lawyer you’ve employed for decades

UP: Trump’s ignorance about trade

DOWN: Evidence of any trade “deal” with the European Union

UP: GDP growth

DOWN: Wages

UP: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein

DOWN: Attempt to impeach Rosenstein

UP: Democratic chances of winning the House majority

DOWN: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s legacy

UP: Russian threat to integrity of U.S. elections

DOWN: Any effort from Trump to defend our election system from Russian interference