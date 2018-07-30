UP: Russian President Vladimir Putin
DOWN: “America First”
UP: Danger in leaving President Trump alone with world leaders
DOWN: Any concrete gain from Singapore summit
UP: No one knows what deals Trump is making
DOWN: Candor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
UP: Frenzy to discredit Michael Cohen audiotape
DOWN: Trying to discredit a lawyer you’ve employed for decades
UP: Trump’s ignorance about trade
DOWN: Evidence of any trade “deal” with the European Union
UP: GDP growth
DOWN: Wages
UP: Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein
DOWN: Attempt to impeach Rosenstein
UP: Democratic chances of winning the House majority
DOWN: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s legacy
UP: Russian threat to integrity of U.S. elections
DOWN: Any effort from Trump to defend our election system from Russian interference