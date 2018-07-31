For months, I have been suggesting that cable news networks stop giving air time to Rudolph W. Giuliani, who often makes patently false statements, doesn’t appear to be doing any real lawyering for President Trump and intentionally misstates the law (unless he’s forgotten everything he learned as a prosecutor, in which case he is unfit to represent the president). Now, Trump and his real lawyers might agree that Giuliani should go away.

The Post reports:

Trump’s lawyer/spokesman Rudolph W. Giuliani appeared on Fox News’s and CNN’s morning shows on Monday to downplay the idea that colluding with the Russians would have even been illegal and to argue against strawmen. The most notable portion of the interviews was when Giuliani rekindled the idea that collusion isn’t even a crime. Trump’s defenders have occasionally noted that the word doesn’t appear in the criminal code — which is true but misleading — but Giuliani took it a step further: He basically suggested Trump would have had to pay for Russia to interfere on his behalf.

Let’s break that down.

For more than a year, Trump has insisted the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt” because there was “no collusion”; now Giuliani seems to be saying Trump may have colluded, but that collusion is no big deal. (Query whether Giuliani thereby confessed his client has been obstructing a legitimate investigation.) Putting aside the legalities, Giuliani is hinting that Trump is a liar who perhaps betrayed his country and let a foreign country help determine the outcome of a presidential election.

Moreover, whatever you call it — collusion, conspiracy, coordination — it is illegal to seek something of value from a foreign national during a federal campaign; it is illegal to make use of stolen materials (emails) you know were ill-gotten; and it is illegal to cover up that scheme (by, among other things, drafting a phony story to explain a meeting of conspirators). If Trump did any of those things, he is in deep legal trouble.

Giuliani also gave contradictory accounts of a separate meeting before the June 9 meeting, saying the earlier meeting wasn’t a problem since Trump didn’t attend. The former New York City mayor later claimed there really wasn’t such a meeting. Goodness knows what parts, if any, of his conflicting accounts are true.

If there was some plan here to make Trump look innocent, it didn’t work. It did, however, raise doubts that the “no collusion” defense can withstand scrutiny.

On one level, none of what Giuliani says should make any difference. He’s not making these statements in a court of law, and Trump can later say Giuliani didn’t know what he was talking about (which would be possibly the most accurate statement the president has ever made). If Giuliani is there to give Fox News’s evening lineup material to obsess over, to feed the right-wing blogs and to distract the country from the real possibility that Michael Cohen has damning evidence he can proffer to the prosecutor, there may be some utility there. And, of course, Trump just sees someone yelling at TV news hosts and thinks things are going swimmingly.

Trump and his team seem convinced that the only risk here is of impeachment, a political act. Therefore, so long as they keep Trump’s state TV hosts and his low-information cultists on his side, the president will be able to avoid removal, and maybe even impeachment, the thinking goes. Hence, Giuliani is there, like a warm-up comedian, keeping the audience engaged, delighted and wanting more.

The problem with that approach is three-fold. First, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and the Justice Department could reverse course and decide that the president is indictable, or file a sealed indictment to be opened when he leaves office. Second, Trump’s children and close relatives are facing their own potential liability for soliciting something of value from the Russians, and possibly lying about their activities. If Trump tries pardoning them, the impeachment train will leave the station. And finally, it just might be that when Mueller finishes his report and Trump has driven the GOP into the ground (with huge losses in the midterms), Republicans do start insisting he go. If Trump lied about collusion and, in fact, approved collaboration with Russia, at the very least, reelection becomes an uphill climb.

In short, Giuliani is a font of lies, misstatements and calamitous omissions. What’s not clear is whether, aside from making himself look exceptionally inept, what he says matters. If it doesn’t matter and isn’t true, then why is he constantly on TV?