

President Trump at the White House on July 26. (Chris Kleponis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

There’s a price to be paid for electing an unfit president. “In general, when Trump is around someone whom he perceives as supportive, or when he gets a phone call from a supportive billionaire, or when he hears a supportive commentator on Fox News, his thinking is rapidly influenced by what that person is saying. This is ‘sympathetic audience control.’ With Trump, the impact is so strong that it persists after the person is gone — maybe even until another sympathetic individual comes along.” The Russians sure did hit the jackpot.

Even if the actual price tag is half (or 10 percent!), this is a non-starter. “[Medicare for All] would add approximately $32.6 trillion to federal budget commitments during the first 10 years of its implementation (2022–2031). This projected increase in federal healthcare commitments would equal approximately 10.7 percent of GDP in 2022. This amount would rise to nearly 12.7 percent of GDP in 2031 and continue to rise thereafter.”

The suburban switch to Democrats may now be priced in. “The battleground is broad, and it includes a long list of working-class and rural districts that voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016. The broader battleground is a positive development for Democrats. It’s a reflection of how much the Republican structural advantage in the House has eroded over the last year. What remains of it isn’t helping the Republicans as much as analysts assumed it would, at least not yet.” Read the whole thing.

The price of kicking Michael Cohen to the curb. “[President Trump is] one witness away from a potential catastrophe. If any of those five witnesses breaks and supports Michael Cohen, this will get real bad, real fast.”

If workers pay higher prices for gas and health care, they’re falling behind. Steve Rattner explains that “a growth rate of 4.1% in a single quarter is high but hardly unprecedented. President [Barack] Obama had four quarters of higher growth and several others of growth nearly as high. More importantly, the annual growth rate . . . remains in the same range that it has been since the recovery took hold in 2010. Finally, it’s important to note that private economists expect the second quarter figure to be an aberration. Goldman Sachs projects a 3% growth rate for the third quarter and then continuing declines in the growth rate to less than 2%. . . . Mr. Obama averaged real wage increases of 0.8%; Mr. Trump has averaged only 0.3%. And in part due to rising prices, particularly for gasoline, American workers have received no real pay increase at all in the past two months.”

Republicans may pay a price for their white-grievance message. “If a blue electoral wave crests in Georgia in November, it will be pushed by dramatically changing counties like Gwinnett in what once were the Republican strongholds of suburban Atlanta. Georgia’s second-largest county has transformed from 56 percent white in 2010 to 62 percent nonwhite last year, stunning longtime residents and shaking up the political environment. The county’s demographic upheaval is part of a broad transformation in the state and the South, where the longtime dominance of white voters has been challenged not only by African Americans but Hispanics and Asians, many of them new arrivals.”

HBO’s John Oliver is priceless these days. “We’ve been calling [these scandals] Stupid Watergate. Something with the potential gravity of Watergate — if the entire White House was on bath salts and [President Richard M.] Nixon was a raccoon with his head stuck in a jar of peanut butter.”