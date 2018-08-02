

In a courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye is shown speaking on Tuesday during the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. (Bill Hennessy/Reuters)

Most jurors likely think having a Cyprus-based bank account is shady. Having multiple Cypriot accounts is really shady. “Ronald Wall tallied for the jury the total amount that Paul Manafort spent on House of Bijan items, including a Limited Edition black titanium Royal Way watch — with crystal, an invoice noted. Between 2010 and 2012, Wall told the jury that Manafort spent more than $334,000 at the luxury menswear store. He then walked the jury through documents showing that the invoices were paid from Cyprus-based bank accounts held by Global Highway Limited, Yiakora Ventures Limited and Lucicle Consultants.”

You can judge whether it’s really that close. But still. “The Texas Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) is neck and neck, according to a new poll released Wednesday. The 2018 Texas Lyceum Poll showed Cruz leading O’Rourke by a hair — 41 percent to 39 percent, respectively, among likely voters. That’s well within the survey’s margin of error of 4.67 percentage points of 441 likely voters.”

It’s not the crime, it’s the risk. “Aspects of collusion may be criminal, but collusion itself is above all a threat to national security: the installation of a president beholden to some greater or lesser degree to a hostile foreign power. The United States is a highly legalistic society. Public ethics debates are often reduced to technical legal arguments about the meanings of statutes. But in Trump-Russia, the most urgent concerns before the country are not prosecutable offenses but loyalty risks.” Agree entirely.

A fine use of the human rights statute, the Magnitsky Act. “The Trump administration imposed sanctions against two top Turkish officials on Wednesday over the country’s refusal to free an American pastor held for nearly two years, stepping up U.S. pressure on Ankara to resolve a dispute that has created fissures between the two countries. The Treasury Department moved to prevent Americans from doing business with Turkey’s ministers of justice and interior, both of whom the U.S. accused of ‘serious human rights abuses’ for their roles in detaining Pastor Andrew Brunson, a 50-year-old North Carolina native who was arrested three months after a failed July 2016 military coup.”

Criminal law may be secondary when you are talking about betraying your country.”The foreign policies he’s advocating, the bipartisan consensus that existed pre-Trump between Republicans and Democrats would have recognized his foreign policy as clearly in the middle lane of the Kremlin’s strategic interests. To see it being advanced by an American president is as disturbing as it is shocking.”

If only we had a Congress to protect the judicial system. “Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called Trump’s tweet ‘highly inappropriate and intemperate.’ . . . ‘Jeff Sessions doesn’t have the authority to fire Mueller and has recused himself, appropriately so. I do not think there is any chance at all that Mr. Mueller is going to be fired. And it would be far better if the President refrained from commenting and for Mr. Mueller to continue his investigation, which so far already has 30 indictments including Russian nationalists.’ ” What makes her so sure?

It’s about time they got legal redress. “The mass warehousing of more than 1,000 immigrants apprehended crossing the U.S. border in prisons occupied by convicted criminals is “inhumane,” the American Civil Liberties Union alleged in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. . . . [They] are suffering from inadequate food, lack of health care and restricted access to fresh air and sunlight, according to the complaint filed Wednesday by the civil rights group and prisoner advocacy organizations.”