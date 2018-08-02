

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) speaks at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth in June. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

The Dallas News reports:

A Texas Lyceum poll showed a statistical dead heat, with Cruz ahead by 41 to 39, well within the margin of error of plus or minus 4.67 percentage points, which technically means that either could be ahead. Hours later, the Quinnipiac University Poll put Cruz leading 49 to 43. A May 30 survey from the same pollsters showed Cruz ahead by 50 to 39, meaning the Democrat has cut the incumbent’s lead nearly in half. These are by far the closest snapshots of the contest in any poll taken since O’Rourke jumped into the race in early 2017. If they’re accurate, a seismic political shift is underway in Texas, a state dominated by Republicans for more than two decades. In an email to donors, the Cruz campaign conceded that momentum is on O’Rourke’s side.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to paint the polls as the result of “angry liberals” getting mobilized, but his problem is deeper than that. To begin with, among four statewide races, Cruz is the only Republican without a commanding lead. If liberals are motivated, it’s apparently only he who brings them to a fever pitch.

In the Lyceum poll, Cruz trails Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) among independents 18.5 percent to 38 percent among likely voters, with 37.5 percent still undecided. Cruz trails by huge margins among younger voters, Hispanics and African Americans.

In the Quinnipiac poll, which Cruz leads by six points, it’s much the same story. Cruz has an extraordinary gender gap (he wins men by 20 points and loses women by six points) and trails among Hispanics, African Americans and college-educated voters. (Sound familiar?)

Interestingly, O’Rourke has a big lead in the Quinnipiac poll among those who think health care or guns is the most important issue; Cruz leads big on those who put the economy and immigration first. Cruz’s personal favorability and job approval are both right at 50 percent, usually considered the marker for whether an incumbent is in trouble; his unfavorable and disapproval numbers are high, both at 42 percent. A plurality of voters (43 percent) still hasn’t formed an opinion about O’Rourke; for those who have, his favorables outweigh his unfavorables (33 and 23 percent). O’Rourke’s travels to every county in the state (254 of them), and his sunny, youthful demeanor have worked so far.

Democrats, however, shouldn’t get too enamored with the polls. Cruz has plenty of time to drop a ton of negative ads on O’Rourke, pushing his favorable numbers down. And we are talking Texas, which President Trump won by nine points. Cruz has a strong GOP governor (Greg Abbott) at the top of the ticket, a network of supporters and more than 90 percent name ID. His problem is that he is joined at the hip with Trump on everything from the tax bill to border policy, and Trump surprisingly isn’t all that popular in Texas. (Quinnipiac has Trump’s approval at 46 to 49 percent; Lyceum has it at 44 to 52 percent.)

O’Rourke will paint Cruz as a rude ideologue, a show-boater who doesn’t get anything done for his state. He’s got a lot to work with given Cruz’s reputation in the Senate and all the time Cruz spent running for president. O’Rourke eschewed PAC money, and may try to tag Cruz as the ally of the rich and big business, not the middle class, using the tax cuts as Exhibit A. (It will be interesting to see if Cruz goes for the capital-gains indexing scheme, another boon to the rich.) Cruz is going to try to make O’Rourke into a far-lefty, but so far O’Rourke has steered a more moderate course (e.g., opposing abolition of ICE) and talked regularly about working across the aisle.

That we are even talking about a competitive race in Texas in an off-year election is remarkable. Whether O’Rourke can pull off the upset of the year depends on how motivated his voters are (are they finally going to turn out millennials and Hispanic voters?) and just how unlikable Cruz appears in the five scheduled debates (which Cruz wants to hold on Friday nights — high school football night — ensuring a smaller audience).

Could Texas vote for a cheery, wonkish moderate Democrat? Check back after a couple of debates, and we’ll see how the race stands.