Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani has not been a courtroom lawyer for years. Jay Sekulow has been a conservative gadfly and keen moneymaker. (Eric Hoffer’s dictum that “every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket” has never been more true.) And we know President Trump desperately tried to hire accomplished, experienced white-collar defense counsel. In short, Trump is not getting the best legal advice. His problem may be that he is taking it.

Giuliani repeatedly insisted during the past few weeks that “collusion” is not a crime. Sekulow on Sunday insisted that trying to pick up dirt on Hillary Clinton from foreign nationals was perfectly fine. “Well, the question is, how would it be illegal? I mean, the real question here is, would a meeting of that nature constitute a violation — the meeting itself constitute a violation of the law? And what you have is a situation — and I’ve said this well over a year,” he said to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week.” “You have to look at what laws, rules, regulations, statutes are purportedly violated here.” Stephanopoulos remarked, “Well, they actually have pointed to several including conspiracy to — to defraud the United States. That would be one of the possible charges. The aiding and abetting conspiracy.” Perhaps Trump would do better with legal representation from the ABC anchor.

At any rate, the lawyers may actually believe this line, or they may simply be telling Trump what he wants to hear. The problem is that Trump has no capacity to edit himself. To the contrary, he now blasts to the world, in effect, “Sure there was a meeting to get dirt on Clinton from Russians, but so what?” Unfortunately for him, the legal advice (or is it a PR strategy?) from Giuliani and Sekulow is wrong and incomplete, and by repeating it, Trump incriminates himself. The advice is wrong because among other laws potentially implicated, it is illegal to get something valuable from a foreigner. Bob Bauer has explained, “The law specifically prohibits soliciting or accepting anything of value from a foreign national. When we talk about information, which is a very general term – we could be talking about research reports, polling data, a cache of emails — they have value. The election laws pick up, for this particular prohibition, and in other provisions as well, contributions that consist of something in kind. Something that is not acquired with cash, something that is received in the form that somebody else procured and paid for it.”

The Federal Election Commission explains: “The [Federal Election Campaign] Act and Commission regulations include a broad prohibition on foreign national activity in connection with elections in the United States. 52 U.S.C. § 30121 and generally, 11 CFR 110.20. . . . The Act prohibits knowingly soliciting, accepting or receiving contributions or donations from foreign nationals.” Federal law (52 U.S.C. Section 3o121) defines the prohibited transaction from a foreign national as “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election.”

Trump’s lawyers’ advice is awful in another sense: It doesn’t align with the story Trump has been telling and his efforts to cover up the real purpose of the meeting. Sekulow made matters worse by confessing his own statement about Trump’s participation in drafting the false account of the meeting was wrong. “I had bad information at that time and made a mistake in my statement … over time, facts develop,” he said. The facts in this case of course come from his client, who seemed to think at the time that it was bad (he was right!) to admit to soliciting dirt from Russians on his opponent. In essence, Trump’s lawyers did not seem to understand that making the case that the meeting really was about getting dirt on Clinton but was legal actually dug Trump a deeper hole on the obstruction issue.

I just don’t buy that there is some grand, clever scheme here. Trump has lied and said nonsense for years, without ever really being held accountable. He has hired TV gadflies as lawyers; they’ve never really been held accountable for their nonsense either. But the U.S. judicial system is not Fox News. You don’t get to say preposterous things, misstate the law and ignore past statements without being held accountable.