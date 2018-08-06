

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands with his son Donald Trump Jr. after the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 2016. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin would not dream of a system in which the president isn’t in charge. “The issue, I think, for us in the midterms is, what message is Putin hearing? Is he hearing the message that we heard from [Director of National Intelligence Daniel] Coats and [FBI Director Christopher A.] Wray and others in that press conference at the White House, or is hearing the message of the president of the United States? And I fear that the message that the Kremlin cares most about is what they hear from Donald Trump, and that is still one of denial and cover for the Russians.”

No prosecutor would dare dream of such evidence landing in his lap. “President Trump on Sunday offered his most definitive and clear public acknowledgment that his oldest son met with a Kremlin-aligned lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign to ‘get information on an opponent,’ defending the meeting as ‘totally legal and done all the time in politics.’ It is, however, against the law for U.S. campaigns to receive donations or items of value from foreigners, and that June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya is now a subject of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe.”

Many women wouldn’t dream of voting Republican right now. Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) gets it:”First of all, the chaos that seems to surround Donald Trump has unnerved a lot of people. So suburban women in particular here are the ones that are really turned off.”

Dream of a country where Trump is in check. That’s the message. “Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) said Sunday that Democrats are focusing their messaging in 2018 on the idea that they will ‘rescue’ America from President Trump. ‘Our message is rescue America — and we will rescue America — from the grasp of an unhinged narcissist who is creating … chaos,’ Inslee said.”

A dream situation for Canadian tourism! “Ever since our forty-fifth president was elected, tourism to the United States from foreign countries has steadily dropped—in the face of a world-wide boom in travel—and the authoritative U.S. Travel Association has just provided me with figures projecting a further drop in 2018, from a share of worldwide tourism of 12.0 percent in 2017 to 11.7 percent this year. And this is after a drop in Trump’s first year in office from 12.9 percent. Though the numbers and differentials look small in percentages, they are large in terms of dollars not spent here by foreign tourists and they have serious negative implications for jobs not created.”

Somehow people never dream they’ll be held accountable for their choices. “For nearly seven months, Mr. Kavanaugh, now President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court, worked for Mr. Starr once again, despite his objections, helping to assemble the case that the president had an affair with Monica Lewinsky and obstructed justice by trying to cover it up. It was Mr. Kavanaugh who pressed Mr. Starr to aggressively question Mr. Clinton on the details of his sexual relationship with Ms. Lewinsky and who drafted the section of Mr. Starr’s report to the House that laid out 11 possible grounds for Mr. Clinton’s impeachment. Mr. Kavanaugh’s decision to return to Mr. Starr’s side plunged him into an immersion course in the brutal ways of Washington combat, forever connecting him to an investigation that Democrats called a partisan witch hunt, foreshadowing the epithet that Republicans now use to describe the efforts of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III.” What did Kavanaugh think would happen?

Did anyone dream Trump accomplished anything? “After his dramatic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, Trump declared on Twitter, ‘There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.’ Administration officials were quick to say the actual elimination of that threat would be the subject of negotiations now underway. And, they said, the trade embargo that China has played a pivotal role in enforcing would ease only after North Korea had taken significant steps to stop developing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.”

