UP: Melania Trump complimenting LeBron James on his humanitarian work
DOWN: President Trump calling another African American unintelligent
UP: Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)
DOWN: Trying to make Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) likable
UP: Prosecutors in Paul Manafort’s trial
DOWN: Ostrich leather
UP: Democrats’ prospects of winning the House
DOWN: Number of swing-district Republicans who want to be seen with Trump
UP: Stacey Abrams
DOWN: Georgia remaining a safe state for the GOP
UP: DACA
DOWN: Trying to make parents responsible for reuniting families the government separated
UP: Americans who support Roe v. Wade
DOWN: Americans who support repealing Obamacare
UP: Trade deficit under Trump
DOWN: Relevance of trade deficit to job growth
UP: Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program
DOWN: The Singapore summit
UP: American national security officials’ assessment of election threat
DOWN: “Russia hoax”
Read more:
Karen Tumulty: Trump, LeBron James and our oracular first lady
Jennifer Rubin: Trump tweeted what?!?
Paul Waldman: No collusion! Oh, wait — maybe collusion!
Randall D. Eliason: Collusion is not a crime? Not so fast.
Colbert I. King: Follow the Russian money, and tighten your seatbelt