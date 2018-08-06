

Melania Trump in London on July 13. The first lady stepped away from her husband’s criticism of NBA star LeBron James to compliment his work on behalf of children and even offer to visit his school for at-risk children. (Luca Bruno/AP)

UP: Melania Trump complimenting LeBron James on his humanitarian work

DOWN: President Trump calling another African American unintelligent

UP: Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.)

DOWN: Trying to make Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) likable

UP: Prosecutors in Paul Manafort’s trial

DOWN: Ostrich leather

UP: Democrats’ prospects of winning the House

DOWN: Number of swing-district Republicans who want to be seen with Trump

UP: Stacey Abrams

DOWN: Georgia remaining a safe state for the GOP

UP: DACA

DOWN: Trying to make parents responsible for reuniting families the government separated

UP: Americans who support Roe v. Wade

DOWN: Americans who support repealing Obamacare

UP: Trade deficit under Trump

DOWN: Relevance of trade deficit to job growth

UP: Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program

DOWN: The Singapore summit

UP: American national security officials’ assessment of election threat

DOWN: “Russia hoax”

Read more:

Karen Tumulty: Trump, LeBron James and our oracular first lady

Jennifer Rubin: Trump tweeted what?!?

Paul Waldman: No collusion! Oh, wait — maybe collusion!

Randall D. Eliason: Collusion is not a crime? Not so fast.

Colbert I. King: Follow the Russian money, and tighten your seatbelt