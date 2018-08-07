The Hill reports:

Advocacy groups opposing President Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee say they’re ramping up the pressure on key senators during this week’s congressional recess. “We are ramping up our work to show just how personal this fight is,” said Kelley Robinson, national organizing director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which says Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation would put abortion rights at risk. Robinson said Planned Parenthood supporters will participate in more than 100 actions this week while senators are on recess, including voter education, letter writing and phone banking to target key senators, especially in Maine, Alaska and Nevada.

Among those three states, opponents to Kavanaugh likely have the best opportunity to flip Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), especially since they both voted against repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which many legal advocates on the right still think is unconstitutional. A lawsuit filed by red states challenging the law on the grounds that it eliminated the individual mandate (yes, it’s wacky) is making its way through federal courts. If Kavanaugh expresses the view that the ACA is in play again, it will make it harder for Collins and Murkowski to vote for him and keep their bragging rights to have saved the ACA. Likewise, they can pretend Kavanaugh’s generic support for precedent is enough to let them vote for him, but abortion rights activists in their states know better and are in no mood to give them cover. Collins and Murkowski will quite likely lose the support of pro-choice voters for whom this is a critical issue.

However, there is another, parallel argument that may appeal to a broader range of senators, both wavering Democrats from red states and a few Republicans. These are the institutional issues ,and the targets are senators rightly concerned about Trump’s corruption (i.e., emoluments), lawlessness and trashing of democratic norms. The White House is breaking with the precedent set for now-Justice Elena Kagan in failing to make all of Kavanaugh’s White House documents available. The method by which Kavanaugh made it onto the Federalist Society list is murky and fraught with the potential to taint the court.

Most important, Trump and his lawyers’ utter lawlessness — their insistence that a president cannot obstruct justice, need not abide by a subpoena and commits no crime when seeking something of value from a foreign national — should remind us that Trump is going to stretch the Constitution as far as it will go and pursue any and every argument to the Supreme Court in order to stay in office. It is not simply that Trump has so many legal vulnerabilities (from receipt of foreign emoluments to obstruction of justice); it is that he and his lawyers are willing to burn down the entire system to keep Trump, his family and his finances safe. There can be no doubt whatsoever of the nominee’s willingness to hold the chief executive accountable and no reason to suspect that he was picked by Trump precisely because he will take a lenient view of Trump’s executive powers.

Kavanaugh needs to be unusually forthcoming on issues touching on executive power (e.g., Is United States v. Nixon settled law?) and must be entirely upfront about any discussions he has had with the administration or with the Federalist Society vetters (now or in the past) about executive power as it might relate to this president. If he is unwilling to make definitive statements (and perhaps he should not), the only solution is to recuse himself in writing, now, from sitting on cases affecting Trump’s criminal liability and the investigation thereof. The risk is substantial and obvious that if Trump is able to pick “his” judge to protect him from accountability, he will have corrupted the Supreme Court and put our constitutional system at risk. Surely there are GOP senators — Bob Corker of Tennessee, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, et al. — who don’t want their legacy to be: “Put Trump protector on the Supreme Court. Helped wreck U.S. Constitution.”)

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Here’s why we need to know how Kavanaugh got on Trump’s Supreme Court list

The Post’s View: Brett Kavanaugh could drastically shift the court to the right. The Senate should take care.

William D. Ruckelshaus: Only one other president has ever acted this desperate

Michael Gerson: Trump is a bully. Brett Kavanaugh will stand up to him.

Letters to the Editor Opinion Brett Kavanaugh should know better