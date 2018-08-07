

President Trump, left and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, last month. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump leaves little doubt about his ignorance on a range of policy questions. “California Dem Rips Trump for Wildfires Tweet: Shows ‘Gross Ignorance.’”

The National Rifle Association won’t leave the political scene anytime soon. This is priceless however: “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said on Monday it’s ‘too bad’ the National Rifle Association (NRA) could be in budgetary danger after his state pressured financial institutions to cut ties with the gun group. ‘Too bad. You violated the law,’ Cuomo told CNN, while also adding that ‘it’s not a defense to say, ‘Well, I was committing illegal activity, but I was making money from it, and now I’m upset that I lost the revenue.’”

The Russians leave nothing to chance. They’ve found another gullible U.S. politician. “Sen. Rand Paul, who has supported President Donald Trump’s effort to improve relations with Russia, announced Monday that Russian lawmakers have agreed to visit the U.S. Capitol.”

The fight between Trump and Charles Koch is a dumb fight that may leave a lot of GOP candidate underfunded. “Seasoned Republicans recognize that the feud is symptomatic of broader tensions within the party – Trump’s trade wars clash with the Koch network’s traditional free-market support for open trade – and that the last thing the party needs, in this tough midterm election year, is to have Koch turn off the money spigot. Particularly at a time when dozens of House Republican incumbents are raising less than their Democratic challengers.”

Some Kansas Republicans wish he would leave state races to them. “President Donald Trump endorsed Kris Kobach ahead of Tuesday’s Kansas Republican gubernatorial primary. The endorsement doesn’t come as a surprise, but should Kobach win, it could cost the Republican Party a governor’s seat in deep red Kansas. Why? To start, Kobach, who is Kansas’ secretary of state, is mired in controversy. . . . Why would Democrats be rooting for Kobach? He’s uniquely positioned to allow a Democrat to win the general election in November.” Spoiler alert: He’s been making huge money off scaring people about nonexistent mass voting fraud.

This will leave the Iran sanctions looking like Swiss cheese. “The U.S. is weighing case-by-case exemptions for some countries from the next set of sanctions — which take effect in 90 days — targeting Iranian oil exports, according to Trump administration officials who briefed reporters on Monday, despite its announced goal of allowing ‘zero’ Iranian oil exports. The administration had previously signaled that countries that don’t eliminate their imports of Iranian oil need to show ‘significant’ reductions in those purchases to qualify for temporary waivers.” An incoherent policy gets more incoherent.

The lies about lies leave one speechless. “Donald Trump has uttered more than 4,000 falsehoods or misleading statements. And the spokespeople and advisers tasked with squaring Trump’s version of reality with actual reality must often contort themselves accordingly. Early in the administration, this meant Kellyanne Conway talking about how the administration had ‘alternative facts.’ Later, it was Sean Spicer explaining that he didn’t ‘knowingly’ lie to the American people. On Sunday, they tried a couple of new tacks: asserting that ‘facts develop’ and saying that the president ‘misspoke’ — while saying something he has said dozens of times.