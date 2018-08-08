

President Trump at a rally at Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, Ohio, on Saturday. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

So many falsehoods in this administration to protect the president. “The administrator of the General Services Administration, which manages the FBI headquarters project, may have misled Congress about White House involvement in the project, according to a portion of a soon-to-be published report from the agency’s inspector general that was obtained by The Washington Post.Last year the GSA and the FBI scrapped a long-delayed plan to build an FBI headquarters campus in the Washington suburbs in favor of a proposal to build a smaller headquarters in downtown D.C. and relocate some staff to Alabama, Idaho and West Virginia. President Trump has said he supported the new plan. But GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, speaking to the House Appropriations committee in April, downplayed the role of the White House in the decision-making process.”

The GOP wants its lies; no facts, please. “All told, 43 percent of self-identified Republicans said that they believed ‘the president should have the authority to close news outlets engaged in bad behavior.’ Only 36 percent disagreed with that statement. When asked if Trump should close down specific outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, nearly a quarter of Republicans (23 percent) agreed and 49 percent disagreed.” And we’re supposed to have a reasoned debate with the anti-First Amendment people?

Don’t be misled. “Business Insider CEO on CNBC: Social Crackdown on Alex Jones is Not a First Amendment Issue.” The same people upset about Jones no doubt favor Trump shutting down actual news outlets. (Incidentally, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) misled people into thinking it was a First Amendment issue, another low in his long history of pandering to crackpots.)

The anti-immigrant crowd has tried to con us that illegal immigration is the problem. Actually, they just dislike immigrants. “White House adviser Stephen Miller is pushing to expedite a policy that could penalize legal immigrants whose families receive public benefits and make it more difficult to get citizenship, three sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.”

Maybe Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was fibbing — or kidding. “The South Carolina Republican, who played golf with Trump on Sunday in New Jersey and discussed several issues with the president, was asked about the investigation of Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election at a Monday evening event hosted by the Greenville County Republican Party. ‘Did Trump ask that question? He must have mentioned that about 20 times,’ Graham quipped in response to an audience question about ending the Mueller probe.” If Graham was serious, congratulations, he’s a witness to Trump’s state of mind!

It sounds like prevarication but most likely is total ignorance. “President Donald Trump can’t keep his story straight on trade policy. He claims his tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent on foreign steel and aluminum are simultaneously a response to supposed ‘national security’ concerns, a negotiating ploy to bring about freer trade, a long-term solution to increase investment in the United States, and, more recently, a tool to pay off the national debt. (Oh—and they’re also apparently a direct answer to Canada’s dairy tariffs.)”

Boris Johnson can’t hide his resemblance to Trump (aside from the unending bad hair days). “The notoriously gaffe-prone lawmaker says something untoward, only to be widely criticized for it by political friends and foes alike (though never, it seems, by those at the very top). Not one to apologize—save in the rarest of cases—he then goes on to ignore the news cycle he helped create. Pretty soon, everyone forgets about it until the next gaffe. Then the cycle repeats itself. Gaffe, react, repeat.” Yup, that’s about right.

Read more:

The Post’s View: The FBI needs new digs. For some reason, Trump doesn’t seem inclined to help.

Greg Sargent: Trump is leading a ‘hate movement’ against the media

William D. Ruckelshaus: Only one other president has ever acted this desperate

Max Boot: Don’t believe the spin: Trump still hates free trade

Carl Bildt: The intellectual dishonesty of the Brexit Taliban is now in full view