

Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer celebrates with supporters on Tuesday after winning the Michigan’s Democratic primary. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

When essentially tying in an Ohio congressional district that Republicans have held for 35 years is not the worst part of GOP’s night, things have gone downhill fast. Consider results from around the country:

Let’s start in Washington (which has a top-two system, meaning all parties compete in a single primary). Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the No. 4 Republican in the House, is just barely ahead of Democratic challenger Lisa Brown (47.5 percent to 47.1 percent). She’ll make it to the November general election, but now looks exceedingly vulnerable. In the state’s 8th Congressional District — an open seat previously held by Republican Dave Reichert — Dino Rossi was thought to be the party’s best hope for retaining the seat. But he got only 43 percent of the vote on Tuesday and will face Democrat Kim Schrier in November.

In Michigan, a Democratic turnout surge (about 140,000 more total votes than Republicans) picked the moderate Gretchen Whitmer as their nominee for governor. On the Republican side, the Trump Republicans lifted state Attorney General Bill Schuette to victory. President Trump enthusiastically backed Schuette, but incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Snyder might not endorse him, which would be a signal to independents to abandon the GOP. Democrats are also happy about their prospects in the 11th Congressional District with Haley Stevens, a female first-time candidate who worked on the auto bailout and is vying for an open seat in a swing district which Trump narrowly won in 2016. Political analyst Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball has moved the race from Toss Up to Lean Democratic.

In Kansas, Trump’s pick, Kris Kobach — who led a “voter integrity” commission that produced no evidence of massive fraud, and who allegedly enriched himself by convincing localities to pass extreme anti-immigrant measures, and who was recently found in contempt of court and sentenced to undergo professional training — is in a statistical dead heat with incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer for the state’s Republican nomination. The winner will have to patch up differences with the other half of the party before taking on yet another female Democratic nominee, Laura Kelly. The state senator ran right at Republican former governors, especially Sam Brownback, whose tax cuts nearly bankrupted the state. She refers to the Colyer and Brownback administrations as the “failed Brownback and Colyer tax experiment.” She declared, “Jeff Colyer was Sam Brownback’s second in command, his lieutenant, his right hand man, his chief enabler and his number one cheerleader. And Kris Kobach, he’s Sam Brownback on steroids.”

Then there are the Kansas House races. The Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman moved Kansas’s 2nd Congressional District from Lean Republican to Toss Up after GOP primary voters picked Steve Watkins despite “plenty of detractors in his own party” and Democrats chose a moderate, anti-Nancy Pelosi candidate in Paul Davis. Likewise, the Kansas 3rd moves from Lean Republican to Toss Up based on the poor showing of the incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder (despite no real opposition, he won only 68 percent in the GOP primary), who will face moderate Democrat Sharice Davids, a Native American woman and a first-time candidate. If Davids wins — Hillary Clinton won this suburban district in 2016 — she will be the first LGBTQ candidate to win at the state or federal level in Kansas.

Taking a step back from the nitty-gritty details of particular races, you can see a pattern. Trump candidates (Kobach, Balderson) stumbled in red locales. Democrats nominated a slew of moderate women who will enhance their prospects in competitive districts. In November, we’ll see if the Trumpized GOP is too radical for these and other competitive races.