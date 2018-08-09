

President Trump speaks at a dinner at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has bought himself some time. “A plurality of voters — 46 percent — say the probe is a mostly serious matter and should continue, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, while 37 percent said it should be stopped. . . . Nearly half of the 1,994 registered voters in the poll — 49 percent — think Trump tried to impede or obstruct the Mueller investigation.”

It’s time Republicans paid a price for selling their souls. “The results in Ohio’s special House election Tuesday night reinforced the electoral trends that have driven American politics since Donald Trump’s election—and underscored the precarious political trade the president is imposing on his party. . . . ‘We are going to run a national campaign to beat [the Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota] Heidi Heitkamp—great,’ [Mike] Murphy said. ‘What about the rest of the map? We are betting the store on a shrinking demography because Trump is running the general election like a Republican primary.'” Read the whole thing.

It’s not time to call these races. Not yet. “Two high-stakes elections in Ohio and Kansas during the homestretch of primary season remained too close to call early Wednesday pending the counting of provisional and absentee ballots, foreshadowing the fierce battle to come around the nation in November’s midterms.”

Is it time for organized labor to rebound? “The defeat of a Republican-led bid to make Missouri a ‘right to work’ state Tuesday likely means the issue will be off the table as an issue for at least a year, some GOP lawmakers say. . . . Assuming the vast majority or all Democrats voted ‘no,’ as many as 331,000 Republicans bolted from their party on the issue.” Trump is making Obamacare, labor unions and Roe v. Wade popular again.

This time Democrats want to win. “[I]n high-profile races across the country, [Sen. Bernie] Sanders-backed candidates continue to falter at the ballot box. The losses suggest organizational weaknesses that could hamper Sanders if he runs for president again in 2020 — even as a diaspora of Sanders-aligned candidates continues to test his appeal in the midterm elections.” Maybe moderates are in vogue.

It’s long past time for reporters to go out to the suburbs, especially ones with lots of college-educated people. (By the way this is the “real” America, too.) “The most significant harbinger from the Ohio race may not be the narrow margin, but the turnout gap between the most and least heavily populated parts of a district that absorbs the close-in suburbs of Columbus and rural stretches of central Ohio. . . . This is an ominous sign for Republicans: The highest-income and best-educated elements of the electorate — those deeply uneasy with President Trump — are showing the most interest in voting.” You betcha.

Yup, it’s time to enforce social media rules. “Maybe you think that the public square the internet has created over the last decade is healthy and optimal. If so, then banning Alex Jones is a bad idea. But if you look around online communities and think that they can, and should, be better—then the real problem is that tech companies haven’t gone far enough.”