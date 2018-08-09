

Ohio Gov. John Kasich in New York City on March 14, 2018. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, in the wake of the stunning collapse of the GOP’s historical advantage in his old congressional district, had some advice for his party. On CBS, he had this to say:

Well, the voters here sent a message to the Republicans to knock it off. Stop the chaos, the division, no more of this family separation that we see at the border or taking people’s healthcare away. I think that have — basically have had enough and they’re sending a message to the Republicans, including the Republican in the White House. . . . And what happened here, in this district, people will not, maybe not understand this. This district is so Republican, there should never even have been an election here. And it was so close and — in one of the counties that’s so solidly Republican — where a Republican would normally win by 70 percent, it broke basically 50-50. So, some Republicans sat at home, but what I think happened, and we don’t have all the numbers yet, I think you will find a lot of Republican women who not only didn’t sit at home, but a significant percentage, or some percentage of them voted for the Democrat.

Ouch. But he wasn’t done. “Well look, first of all, the seat is overwhelmingly Republican,” Kasich said. “It shouldn’t have been this close and if this, this really, I don’t think, wasn’t a vote on [Troy] Balderson or a vote on the Democrat, I think it was a vote on the president. And I think the message was you gotta stop doing what you’re doing. All these tweets, all this disruption, all this chaos, all this division, all the negativity. It has to stop. That’s what I think they were saying.”

This is Kasich’s warning to the GOP that Trump will destroy their advantage. If he’s right, he’ll have not just bragging rights after November but perhaps a toehold to begin his own challenge to Trump.

The problem with the advice, Kasich I am certain knows, is that Trump cannot cut it out. This is who he is, and he is incapable of doing the job of the president. His temperament, intellect and character simply do not permit it. The logical rejoinder, then, is that if Trump cannot change, the GOP must change its leader.

Kasich continued in the interview, “We may be entering, may on the edge of entering a post-partisan environment where people are gonna start thinking a little more about the person and a little bit less about the party.” Maybe that is a potential independent presidential candidate talking, or maybe just some punditry. In any case, it’s clear he is not ruling out a run. “I’ve said that all my options are on the table,” Kasich said. “I happen to believe — and I’m a positive populist, the president is a negative populist — I believe that people do have serious problems, but I think they can be lifted. I don’t play the victim game. Now, I don’t know where that’s gonna take me, but I’m gonna keep doing what I have been doing for several years now — and including on that debate stage — to talk positively about the future of our country.”

Now that sounds like a stump speech opening line.