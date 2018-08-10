

Vice President Mike Pence gestures while speaking at the Pentagon on Thursday about the creation of a U. S. Space Force. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

This would be knee-slapping if not so revealing of a foolish and irresponsible administration. “The VP just announced a new military branch – a ‘Space Force,’ because no [Republican] is willing to tell POTUS it’s a dumb idea. Although ‘Space Force’ won’t happen, it’s dangerous to have a leader who cannot be talked out of crazy ideas.” And his cultists think he is smart.

The judge isn’t fooling around. “A federal judge on Thursday threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt after discovering that the Trump administration attempted to transfer a woman and her daughter out of the country while an appeal hearing for their deportation was underway. U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a request from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for an emergency order to halt the expedited removal of immigrants seeking asylum from domestic abuse and gang violence after he learned the government had put a plaintiff in the case and her daughter on a flight to Central America.”

No joking: It’s called the “rocket docket”: “The Eastern District of Virginia is famous in the legal community for being the nation’s original ‘rocket docket’—a jurisdiction where strict rules and a deeply embedded judicial culture help move cases to trial more rapidly than almost anywhere else. In civil cases, the court has been ranked first for speed year after year, but the reputation extends to criminal prosecutions as well.”

Remember when President Trump was scoffing at #MeToo? The Va-7 is in play. “A race that was once considered solidly in the Republican camp is now rated a tossup, and the Liberal Women of Chesterfield County are stirring women to come out in such great numbers that the Democratic nominee, Abigail Spanberger, a well-credentialed former C.I.A. officer, may make history of a different sort in a district that has been deeply Republican for decades.”

For Trump is was all about kidding around with the crowd and throwing paper towels. “[T]he government of Puerto Rico is revising the 64-person death toll it declared in December, estimating that more than 1,400 people died as a result of the devastating hurricane — or 400 short of Hurricane Katrina’s death toll — raising questions about the effectiveness of the federal response to the hurricane and its aftermath. . . . [S]everal other studies in recent months estimating the death toll surging well past 64 to anywhere from 1,000 to more than 4,000.”

The Trump administration may be laughing off their environmental regulations the courts are holding firm. “A federal appeals court ordered the Trump administration Thursday to revoke approval for a widely used pesticide that studies show can harm the brains of children. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals gave the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 60 days to ban chlorpyrifos, a pesticide initially developed as a nerve gas during World War II.”

The space community is sneering, as you might imagine. “Astronaut Scott Kelly Pans Trump’s Space Force: There’s a ‘Bit of Eye Rolling Going on With This.’”