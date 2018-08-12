

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Who said it?

1. “People used to wear hoods in this country because they this country because they wanted to disguise themselves. They don’t feel the need to do that anymore.”

2. “A year isn’t long enough. We’re talking about issues that have been going on here for centuries.”

3. “It’s one thing to say things. It’s another thing when we look at the direction that you’re going and see that the very things that you say that you stand for, you undermine through your actions.”

4. “He does use racism as political currency.”

5. “I’m not for a divider. And I’m not for people who say the reason you don’t have something is because somebody else took your stuff. That’s called victimization.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.