

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in June 2013. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

President Trump and his parrots frequently squawk that the appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is “unconstitutional.” They don’t explain their reasoning, if there is any, but on Monday, a federal court judge appointed by Trump said that claim was hooey.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia:

The Special Counsel’s appointment complies with the Constitution’s Appointments Clause because (1) the Special Counsel is an “inferior Officer”; and (2) Congress “by Law vest[ed]” the Acting Attorney General with the power to make the appointment. U.S. Const. art. II, § 2, cl. 2. First, the Special Counsel is an inferior officer because he is directed and supervised by the Acting Attorney General. Although the Special Counsel regulations may not permit the Acting Attorney General to countermand certain decisions made by the Special Counsel, the Special Counsel remains subject to the Acting Attorney General’s plenary supervision: the Acting Attorney General has the discretionary power to rescind or revise the regulations; moreover, the Acting Attorney General effectively has the power to remove the Special Counsel at will, either via the regulations or by rescinding or revising the regulations. Second, Congress vested the Acting Attorney General with the power to appoint the Special Counsel. Even though no statute explicitly authorizes the Acting Attorney General to make the appointment, Supreme Court and D.C. Circuit precedent make clear that the Acting Attorney General has the necessary statutory authority. [Plaintiff’s] secondary arguments also fail. The appointment does not violate core separation-of-powers principles. Nor has the Special Counsel exceeded his authority under the appointment order by investigating and prosecuting Concord.

The ruling came in the context of a motion to dismiss brought by Concord Management and Consulting LLC, indicted for allegedly “funding a Russian troll farm that used social media to sow discord among the American public in a broader plot to interfere in the election.” The firm purportedly has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The court also rejected the argument that it should read the authorization for Mueller narrowly because its indictment does not make “allegations regarding the Russian government, President Trump’s campaign, links or coordination between Concord and the Russian government or President Trump’s campaign, or interference by Concord with the Special Counsel’s investigation.” That argument did not fly because Mueller’s authorization allows him to “investigate the Russian government’s interference ‘efforts,’ which involved non-governmental third parties.”

There are several important aspects to the ruling.

First, in holding that the special counsel is an inferior officer (who therefore need not be appointed directly by the president), the court notes that the special counsel must report back to the attorney general, get his budget from the acting attorney general, follow his directions and abide by the Justice Department’s ethical standards. The acting attorney general in other words runs the show.

However, that brings the court to a second issue: the requirement that the special counsel can only be fired for cause. That might confer such substantial protect to the special counsel as to reintroduce a constitutional problem:

In sum, the regulations as written may prevent the Acting Attorney General from countermanding certain actions taken by the Special Counsel. Even so, if the Special Counsel— as he contends—is only minimally protected from removal, then the Special Counsel remains subject to significant direction and supervision by the Acting Attorney General and is thus an inferior officer. On the other hand, if the for-cause removal provision affords the Special Counsel substantial protection from removal, then in certain circumstances the Acting Attorney General might be unable to countermand the Special Counsel and unable to remove the Special Counsel. If such constraints bind the Acting Attorney General against his wishes, the Special Counsel is not truly inferior.

Friedrich, however, concludes that because the regulations can be rescinded altogether or modified, there is no impediment to firing the special prosecutor.

And so we arrive at the conclusion that the special counsel has been properly authorized. Nevertheless, what is also apparent is how much rides on Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. His continued presence is vital to prevent the special counsel regulation from being rescinded completely. Rosenstein’s direction as to the scope, progress and strategy of the inquiry is vital as his ability to provide funding. One can see how disastrous would be Rosenstein’s removal for the full and fair completion of the investigation.

In sum, once more the splendor of the independent judiciary is on full display. Judges quickly become ingrates with regard to the president who appointed them, provided they are of sterling character and temperament. Given the feebleness of the GOP Congress, it is not an exaggeration to say that the maintenance of our constitutional system and the rule of law rests with Rosenstein and the federal judiciary. No wonder Trump often tries to intimidate both.