

Participants of the D.C. United Against Hate rally gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington on Sunday to counter-protest the Unite the Right 2 rally. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Sadly, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is just enabling President Trump at this point. “Sen. Tim Scott says Trump taking ‘positive steps’ in right direction on race.” Absurd.

At least Kellyanne Conway enabled ABC’s Jon Karl to point out: ” ‘What does that say, to have not a single senior adviser in the West Wing who’s African American?’ ‘I didn’t say that there wasn’t but hold on,’ Conway said. ‘We have a number of different minorities.’ ” So a Hispanic “counts” when tabulating African Americans?!

Rudolph W. Giuliani enables us to see how Trump misled his lawyers — or changed his story. “Rudy Giuliani on Sunday said President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey never discussed former national security adviser Mike Flynn, backtracking from July comments in which he indicated otherwise.” New defense!

A generation of right-wing hucksters set the scene, enabling Trump’s rise. “The psychology of aggrievement joined to racial resentment: Perhaps that is the recipe from which Trumpism has been brewed. It’s a dismaying thing to see so many in one’s political generation succumb to it. … Meanwhile what was once universally accepted — American presidents should not try to incarcerate their political opponents — has now become the most hotly contested battleground. Try to imagine Ronald Reagan leading a chant of ‘Lock her up!’ Try to imagine Walter Mondale doing it. Inconceivable.” Read the whole thing.

Trump enabled a whole slew of unfit, unworthy hangers-on to get into the White House. “Omarosa Manigault Newman, the fired White House aide seeking publicity for her new memoir about her time in the Trump administration, said in an interview Sunday that the way Chief of Staff John F. Kelly dismissed her involved a ‘threat’ and played an audio recording of Kelly that she said she made in the Situation Room.” Trump hired only the worst people.

Well, she enables us to see just how incompetent the White House is when it comes to security. “How does @Omarosa get an unsecured cell phone into the Situation Room? What is wrong with these folks in the White House?” Where to begin?

Wisconsin enabled Trump to get to 270 electoral votes. Let’s see if its voters regret it. “Mr. Walker is still Wisconsin’s governor, still harboring national ambitions, and Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans have only grown more divided over Mr. Trump and the state’s place in national politics. Those dynamics are now on display as Wisconsin prepares for a major primary election on Tuesday: Mr. Walker’s bid for a third term is at stake; Wisconsin Democrats’ desire to deal blows to Trump Republicanism is intense; Republicans are deeply concerned about their future hold on state government; and the very identity of the state, which swings between progressivism and conservatism, feels up for grabs.”

