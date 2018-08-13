

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) speaks at the 2013 Values Voter Summit in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Republicans insist their party isn’t racist, yet they continually defend a racist president. Often they deflect President Trump’s grotesque language by pointing to economic conditions that have improved for some African Americans. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only African American Republican in the Senate, likes to take this approach, as he did on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” even when the promised economic benefits have yet to arrive:

MARGARET BRENNAN: President Trump mentioned the riots in Charlottesville in a tweet and said he condemns all types of racism and acts of violence. Last year, you said the president can be racially insensitive. Do you still believe that? SCOTT: Well, certainly, his tweets yesterday morning were a positive sign of a better direction for the nation. Without any question, the president condemning all acts of racism and violence is a positive step in the right direction. And, more importantly, after my meeting with the president, he asked me last year for Charlottesville, he asked me what can he do to make a difference in this country, bringing people together. I laid out something that I thought would be very powerful. And that was the opportunity zones, bringing more resources back into distressed communities. We celebrate the success of this economy without any question. But the reality of it is that there are pockets in this nation where the recovery has been uneven, and the opportunities and legislation supported by the president will have a positive impact, a powerful impact in communities that are distressed and, disproportionately, communities that are black and brown. BRENNAN: When will those communities feel the impact of that money being disbursed? I mean, what — when will they see it? Where? SCOTT: Well, we’re waiting on the Treasury Department to finish the guardrails. The good news is, I was in Mississippi on Thursday, and there are a number of projects waiting for the guidance to be delivered. So we are probably about 30 days away from the final regulations that will allow opportunity funds to be created and opportunity zones to be populated with new investment, new resources and hopefully minimizing gentrification at the same time. BRENNAN: Do you think that that has helped the president restore the moral authority that you said had been compromised last year? SCOTT: I think there are a number of steps that the president has taken to move us in a better direction. Opportunity zones certainly was my number one ask. He said yes. So that’s good news. Number two, he has spent more time meeting with African American pastors and business leaders, many of whom, at least on the business side, have — brought to the White House and meeting with the vice president. So they have invested more time and energy in that direction. And then another bright spot is the president’s plan and objective to work with both the House and the Senate to reduce recidivism, which focuses on prison reform.

The problem, of course, is that there is not much evidence that Trump has constructed his economic policies in order to help African Americans. To the contrary, his tax plan was heavily tilted toward the rich and corporations (whose CEOs used the tax breaks for stock buybacks), which disproportionately helps white Americans. His attorney general’s policies on recriminalizing marijuana and on civil forfeiture likewise hurt African Americans, who are disproportionately stopped and arrested for small-time drug possession. His cuts to Medicaid likewise hit African Americans disproportionately.

More to the point, a few policy crumbs don’t make up for daily drumbeat of racist remarks, divisive issues (e.g., National Football League players who he claims don’t know what they’re protesting) and comfort extended to white nationalists. The one does not have anything to do with the other. (Here’s an opportunity zone, but the president still suggests we need more white immigrants?!)

Even ex-Trump advisers who are trying to break into polite society cannot muster an out-and-out condemnation of the president. Marc Short had this exchange with Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week”:

KARL: Marc, you were at the White House at the time of the Charlottesville tragedy, the — when you saw the president’s response, what was your reaction in real time when you heard him come out and say very fine people on both sides? MARC SHORT, SENIOR FELLOW, MILLER CENTER OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Jon, and I think I’ve said that the White House didn’t handle that as well as we could have from a P.R. perspective. But when Donna says that he should have called them out by name, this is what he said last year, August 14. Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its names (ph) are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups. So we say the president didn’t call them out by name, but he did. He mixed messages, which was unfortunate and wrong, but the president did call it out. And too often we don’t actually remember that. KARL: But we still have that very fine people on both sides. You saw me try to get an answer — SHORT: I said — KARL: — out of Kellyanne [Conway] earlier (ph). SHORT: — I — no — I just said — I agree with you, that’s — that was — that was mixed messaging and that unfortunate. But I — to say that he never called them out is also wrong. The facts say that he did, and the president reiterated that yesterday.

I asked the director of public affairs at University of Virginia, which amid great controversy hired Short for a year at the Miller Center, for comment. I got no response. (Perhaps the university should have made unequivocally condemning racism a condition of employment).

The worst offenders in the look-the-other-way approach to Trump surely are House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). In a recent interview, Ryan defended his refusal to stand up to Trump’s outrageous rhetoric. Calling out racism (or xenophobia or misogyny or plain stupidity) just starts a “pissing match,” according to Ryan. (So letting Trump corner the market on racism is preferable?) Ryan has justified his silence on the grounds that even worse things would have happened if he’d spoken up:

What if he were to pick a fight with Trump every time he said something that offended? “I think some people would like me to start a civil war in our party and achieve nothing.” Why should Ryan, despite his own misgivings, make himself the vehicle for anti-Trump wish-fulfillment? The counter-counterfactual is this: Are Republican leaders so unwilling to condemn Trump because their voters support him so vigorously, or do these voters support Trump so vigorously because so few Republican leaders have dared condemn his actions? Chicken, meet egg.

In other words: For the sake of a tax cut, Ryan avoided the sight of his party sinking into the muck of white grievance and xenophobia. (Would he support Trump for another four years because, well, tax cuts, you see?)

Ryan, McConnell, Scott and Short exemplify the mentality that now defines the GOP. They claim the party is not racist, and they cannot bestir themselves to condemn the president without caveats nor separate themselves from his racist actions. They tolerate, they minimize, they ignore. At the very least, they’ve turned the GOP into a party where racists needn’t be concerned they’ll be scorned. Think of the neighbor or friend who allows guests regularly to make anti-Semitic or racist remarks in his home. Would you stay in that situation?

Republicans likewise should understand, then, why many whites and nonwhites, women and men, native-born and immigrants think the GOP is nothing they want to associate with.

