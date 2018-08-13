UP: Number of possible House pickups for Democrats

DOWN: Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.)

UP: Number of “lowlife” characters President Trump hired

DOWN: Credibility of Omarosa Manigault Newman

UP: Number of Roger Stone associates interviewed by the special counsel

DOWN: Defying a subpoena

UP: Female Democratic nominees

DOWN: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

UP: Steve Schmidt

DOWN: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

UP: Trump’s self-incriminating tweets

DOWN: The pretense Trump ever intended to testify voluntarily

UP: Credibility of federal courts

DOWN: Credibility of TV lawyers

UP: Americans who oppose child separation

DOWN: Americans who approve of Trump’s immigration policies

UP: Conor Powell leaving Fox News

DOWN: Laura Ingraham

UP: Evidence to support an obstruction-of-justice claim against Trump

DOWN: Donald Trump Jr.

