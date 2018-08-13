UP: Number of possible House pickups for Democrats
DOWN: Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.)
UP: Number of “lowlife” characters President Trump hired
DOWN: Credibility of Omarosa Manigault Newman
UP: Number of Roger Stone associates interviewed by the special counsel
DOWN: Defying a subpoena
UP: Female Democratic nominees
DOWN: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)
UP: Steve Schmidt
DOWN: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)
UP: Trump’s self-incriminating tweets
DOWN: The pretense Trump ever intended to testify voluntarily
UP: Credibility of federal courts
DOWN: Credibility of TV lawyers
UP: Americans who oppose child separation
DOWN: Americans who approve of Trump’s immigration policies
UP: Conor Powell leaving Fox News
DOWN: Laura Ingraham
UP: Evidence to support an obstruction-of-justice claim against Trump
DOWN: Donald Trump Jr.
