FiveThirtyEight tells us:

Women have won 65 percent (90 of 138) of decided open Democratic primary races featuring at least one man and one woman. About 46 percent of all women who ran for office won the nomination — a stat we’ll call “win rate.” Men’s win rate has been just 23 percent (although part of their lower win rate is simply that more male candidates are competing against each other and, obviously, only one person can win each race). Women make up 48 percent (114 out of 238) of the Democratic nominees in primaries that have been decided so far even though only 32 percent (263 of 811) of the candidates we analyzed were women. So, women are clearly having greater success than men. In fact, all else being equal, being a woman has been worth an additional 10 percentage points over being a man in the open Democratic primaries we looked at. That’s one of the two biggest effects we found among all the variables we looked at.

Women are winning more because they are running in greater numbers than ever before, but it is also possible they’re just better candidates. For one thing, they are more experienced. “Fifty-six percent of the women who are running for governorships have previous experience as elected officials, compared with just 37 percent of men running for governor. In Senate races, the difference is even larger — 80 percent of women running for Senate have previously held elected office, compared with just 22 percent of men.” However, experienced women are still doing better than experienced men: “[Fifty-two] percent of previously elected women have won their primary races so far, compared with 40 percent of previously elected men”.

And it turns out that, rather than looking for rogue outsiders, Democrats, so far, prefer people who know what they are doing — that is, people who have qualifications and experience. “All else being equal, having held elected office before has given candidates a 12-point boost, on average, in vote share in open Democratic primaries,” FiveThirtyEight tells us. “That’s the biggest such boost we found for any variable. Experienced politicians have an impressive 44 percent win rate; political novices clock in at 28 percent.”

It makes sense that women are doing better than ever, given that most voters are women and more women than men identify as Democrats. I’ll offer another possible explanation: President Trump has widened the gender gap, chasing more women out of the Republican Party altogether. If these voters decide now to turn out for Democrats (some for the first time in their lives), these new Democratic primary voters may be disproportionately female and therefore gravitate toward women candidates.

There may be something else going on as well. The #MeToo movement has identified a lot of male politicians who have behaved very badly (in addition to Trump, allegedly). Voters might figure, “Women are a whole lot less likely to be doing that.”

And, let’s face it, much of the backlash against Trump has to do with his misogynistic, bullying behavior. Voting for a woman is, in essence, a protest vote against Trump, his enablers and his inhumane (e.g., child separations) policies.

Whatever the cause, Republicans look ready to bomb among women voters. They might consider getting a new presidential nominee in 2020, or at least stop defending his execrable conduct.