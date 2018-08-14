

Peter Strzok during his House committee hearing on Capitol Hill last month. (Evan Vucci/AP)

So much for the claims about the all-powerful “deep state.” The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which is tasked with employee discipline issues, determined last week that [agent Peter Strzok] should be punished with a 60-day suspension. . . . But Deputy Director David Bowdich . . . overruled that decision on Thursday and fired him.”

President Trump claimed the popular governor “suppressed” support for Troy Balderson. “For Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a GIF can clearly tell its own story. The Republican, who is an outspoken Trump critic, dismissed a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump on Monday by simply tweeting a GIF of Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing.” Kasich is far more popular than Trump in Ohio.

The phony claims about voter fraud come back to bite a Republican. “[Kansas Gov. Jeff] Colyer, who served as lieutenant governor under Governor Sam Brownback until Brownback joined the Trump administration, surely knows that [Kansas Secretary of State Kris] Kobach is a fraud. But Colyer never said anything when Kobach prattled on about millions of illegal votes. Like other Republicans, he undoubtedly realized that Kobach’s crusade is designed to benefit Republicans by suppressing more Democratic than Republican votes. . . . And he can be pretty sure that if he pulls ahead of Kobach in the vote count, Kobach will shout ‘fraud.’ It’s quite a predicament. Maybe Colyer should’ve spoken up sooner.”

Any claim to enforce a White House nondisclosure agreement likely fails. “The White House NDA, as reported, is far too broad to pass First Amendment muster. It purports to bar the discussion of basic details about the inner workings of the White House, even if the government has no legitimate interest in keeping that information secret. This would prevent the public from learning about many issues of critical public importance, including what decisions get made and who is making them.”

No one ever claimed he was a class act. “President Trump Signs ‘John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act,’ Doesn’t Mention John McCain.”

He’s got no claim to religious or moral authority to be sure. Peter Wehner nails it: “Jerry Falwell Jr. is president of one of the world’s largest Christian universities. The way he’s conducted himself is disgraceful/an embarrassment to Liberty University. Far more troubling: He’s discrediting evangelical Christianity to a watching world.”

They don’t take Trump’s claims about the economy seriously. “The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data released the July 2018 Survey of Consumer Expectations, which finds that consumers expect higher growth in taxes but lower growth in medical care costs. Wage growth expectations retreated somewhat, and consumers were less optimistic about stock price growth.”