

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during a rally in Topeka, Kan., in April. (Mitchell Willetts/AP)

The Post reports:

Exactly a week after an election that produced one of the closest races in Kansas history, incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary to Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and a hard-liner on illegal immigration who has sought to align himself as closely as possible with President Trump and his administration. … Since the 1960s, Kansas voters have not elected Democrats or Republicans to consecutive terms in the governor’s office. This year, the GOP in Kansas must convince voters that conservative policies can still succeed in the state after then-Gov. Sam Brownback (R) enacted steep tax cuts that left the state’s economy, infrastructure funding and education systems reeling.

It is not just Brownback’s disastrous fiscal legacy that Republicans need to worry about. Kobach is the embodiment of the Trump phenomenon — extreme venom directed at immigrants, coupled with a heap of self-enrichment and dishonesty. Kobach is infamous in voting rights quarters for his incessant and losing efforts to propagate voting requirements including voter ID and, candidly, to hound suspected illegal immigrants.

The Post reported, “Starting a decade ago, a group of small U.S. cities began passing laws to block undocumented immigrants from living within their borders. They were a collection of mostly white exurbs and faded manufacturing towns whose populations suddenly were transforming. More Latinos were arriving in search of jobs, and the towns’ leaders complained of burdened schools and higher crime.”

Kobach was one of the masterminds behind the scheme, which turned out badly for all concerned. (“The laws in most cases aimed to make it illegal for landlords to rent to undocumented immigrants and threatened fines for employers who hired them. But among the six most high-profile towns that tried to pass such laws, all have been foiled by court rulings, settlements or challenges with enforcement. Several have been ordered to pay the legal fees for the civil rights groups that brought suits. And in five of the six towns, the Latino population — legal or illegal — has continued to grow, attracted by a continued rise in low-paying jobs.”)

It’s quite a routine Kobach had going. Play to right-wing hysteria over illegal immigration; advise localities on extreme measures; get himself hired to defend them; and move on after his efforts failed (and cost his clients a pretty penny).

Kobach also gained notoriety for the so-called voting integrity commission set up to prove Trump’s unfounded claim that 3 million to 5 million illegal votes were cast in 2016. Kobach’s efforts faced widespread criticism and multiple legal challenges. Even Republican governors refused to turn over voting information. The commission never found massive fraud and disbanded.

Worse, Kobach was fined $1,000 for making “patently” misleading claims in a discovery dispute. The U.S. magistrate admonished Kobach: “As officers of the court, defense counsel have a duty of candor to the court and to opposing counsel. Justice requires that all involved in our legal system work to ensure that a true and accurate picture of the facts is presented to the court. . . .The court urges defense counsel to garner good reputations for themselves by taking care in the future to act honestly and graciously towards the court and opposing counsel.”)

All of this was only the warmup for Kobach’s latest legal belly flop. The Associated Press reported this month: “A federal judge imposed on Wednesday more than $26,000 in sanctions against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as punishment for his ‘contemptuous behavior’ during a voting rights case that challenged the state’s proof-of-citizenship registration law.” Kobach was also ordered to take additional legal education (!), a humiliating affirmation that he needs to brush up on his professional obligations. Oh, and the law was struck down.

This is Trump’s sort of politician, to be sure — shady, incompetent and unrepentant in challenging anti-immigrant ire. As is often the case with Trump sycophants, the hard-right base loves the guy, but his appeal to a larger electorate is questionable.

Cook Political Report’s Jennifer Duffy explains that “Kobach’s victory isn’t necessarily good news as most GOP strategists consider him to be a flawed nominee. As a result, the race moves to the Toss Up.” He’ll be going up against a strong Democratic nominee, state Sen. Laura Kelly, plus independent businessman Greg Orman. Duffy posits, “While Orman could siphon votes away from Kelly, he is also likely to win over some Republican votes, especially from Colyer supporters looking for an alternative to Kobach.” She concludes: “Three-way races are complicated equations. In a state as Republican as Kansas, the GOP nominee would normally be at least a slight favorite, but Kobach is controversial enough to put this race in the Toss Up column.”

In short, we’re going to find out whether even in deep-red Kansas, the Trump brand has lost some of its appeal.