Using nondisclosure agreements to silence government employees won’t work. “No known prior administration has relied upon the use of NDAs to try to silence public employees, because any such document was correctly perceived as legally unenforceable and problematic on so many levels.”

When it came time for Paul Manafort to put on his case the silence was deafening. “In the face of overwhelming evidence against him, Manafort has no defense. Raising the question once more: What is he doing? Why isn’t he cutting a deal? Does he expect a pardon? Or is there no deal to be had?”

Republicans’ silence for 18 months will come back to haunt them, says Charlie Cook: “[President] Trump is now fairly well-conflated with the identity of the Republican Party, particularly House Republicans. Trump is the party and the party is Trump. While quite a few Republican senators have charted mostly parallel, but separate courses, while keeping their identities and brands distinct from that of the president, House Republicans have not and his inability to expand that base beyond those who backed him last time seems to be happening to his party as well — and that is a problem.”

The GOP’s silence will be viewed as equally shameful. “More and more dehumanizing language from the president’s mouth. Americans will look back at this period in our history with shame.”

Sometimes silence would be better. “White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not heard President Donald Trump utter a racial slur, although she could not guarantee that Trump never used a derogatory term for African-Americans.” No press secretary of a modern president would have to leave an escape hatch.

If she feels his language is egregious why maintain silence and stay in the White House? “Kellyanne Conway Refuses to Defend Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog.’ ” Some day she’ll need to explain to her kids how she worked for such a person.

This should silence the few defenders of Trump’s inane trade policy. “Higher tariffs on imported goods aren’t likely to narrow the U.S. trade deficit because domestic producers are likely to face higher costs for exports, according to a new analysis from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. ‘The end result is likely to be lower imports and lower exports, with little or no improvement in the trade deficit,’ wrote co-author Mary Amiti, an economist at the New York Fed, in a blog post published Monday.”