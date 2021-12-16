She taught us how to live, to laugh, to write and to fight. She also taught us an unforgettable lesson, that even those who do some of the hardest work to make change possible will have missteps. The myths that will arise around her as time passes, as those who knew her as a person and not just an icon also fade from the public consciousness, will probably erase her complexities. In the way of all icons, eventually the person will be forgotten by most, and what remains will be a monument to her accomplishments. But she was more than her successes, and the best way to honor her would be to remember the full, complicated person she was and learn from it. As hooks herself said, “For me, forgiveness and compassion are always linked: how do we hold people accountable for wrongdoing and yet at the same time remain in touch with their humanity enough to believe in their capacity to be transformed?”