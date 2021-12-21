Ah, the best laid plans! It never seems to occur to Mr. Udnam that Jessie’s father may have had his own reason for selling his daughter into this peculiar arrangement — and it had nothing to do with money. But Mr. Udnam, a fine representative of Edinburgh’s “vampiric soul,” is not used to paying attention to others’ desires or motives. He’s an oily Dickensian fiend, who “has the serenity of a man entirely without conscience.” Fagan draws him in striking snippets of menace. About town, he proclaims himself a humble standard-bearer of morality and generosity. But within the confines of No. 10 Luckenbooth, he’s a monster, and early in the story, he commits an act so heinous that it haunts his cherished building for the next 90 years.